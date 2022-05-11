Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities announces upcoming flight for veterans

Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities will hold its 53rd Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for more than 90 veterans who served during conflicts.

On Tuesday, May 24, veterans on this full-day flight to Washington will visit the monuments built in their honor. Most served during the Vietnam conflict and will visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall for the first time, according to a news release.

The flight will be designated as the "Hy-Vee Flight #12" in honor of the many donations and support Honor Flight has received from Quad-Cities Hy-Vee stores, according to the release.

The veterans will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians who will assist them throughout the day.

At the end of the day, at about 10 p.m., the flight will return to the Quad Cities International Airport, where the public is invited to come and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home. A mask is required inside the airport.

Any person who was on active duty during World War II, Korea or Vietnam may fill out an application for a future flight. Those interested in assisting as a guardian also may fill out an application. Applications are available at www.honoflightqc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.