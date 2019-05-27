United States Coast Guard veteran Jason Rackley salutes as the Coast Guard flag is placed at half-staff and the anthem is played Monday during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Rocky Mount Veterans Memorial at Jack Laughery Park in Rocky Mount, N.C.
A child plays near veterans' graves on Memorial Day at the Veterans National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Monday.
Rey Armendarez and Hector Vargas, both war veterans, with the ceremonial laying of a wreath at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Monday in Mission, Texas.
Andy Addison, a retired major in U.S. Air Force, plays taps during a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by The Chattanooga Area Veterans Council at the Chattanooga National Cemetery on Monday.
Dave Crafton pays his respects Monday to his father and mother who are both buried at National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.
Harry Peterlin, a World War II veteran, carries an American flag at Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Memorial Day, Monday.
World War II U.S. Army veteran Urban Link, 92, wipes away a tear after receiving his high school diploma during a Memorial Day ceremony in Hastings, Pa.
Terry Allison places American flags at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery during a Memorial Day service for the fallen in Mission, Texas.