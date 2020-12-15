Hope and grief: COVID-19 vaccine hits Quad-Cities, eight more deaths linked to virus

Eight more people lost their lives Tuesday to causes related to COVID-19 — the same day the first doses of vaccine were administered in the Quad-Cities.
Six of the dead were from Rock Island County, while two died in Scott County. The latest deaths put Rock Island County at 205 deaths since the start of the pandemic and raised the Q-C death toll to 335.
Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig called the county's death totals a "grim milestone."
In the 50 days since Oct. 26, 105 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Rock Island County. There where 100 deaths in Rock Island County in the six months and 18 days from April 7 through Oct. 25.
The area's latest deaths were announced just hours after COVID-19 vaccinations started at Genesis Health System's Convenient Care in Davenport. Genesis officials said just under 1,000 doses arrived on the Iowa side of Q-C, while 500 doses will be shipped to the Silvis for Genesis doctors and nurses on the Illinois side.
"We are looking at the biggest public health response in history," Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
Rivers explained the decision to vaccinate doctors, nurses, residents of long-term care facilities and the workers in those facilities was made at the federal and state level.
Local health officials said Moderna's version of the vaccine was expected to be shipped shortly after its emergency use authorization, which could come as early as this week.
Ludwig and Rivers reminded Q-C residents masks, social distancing and washing frequently are the best ways to avoid spread of the virus while the vaccine is distributed.
Support Local Journalism
"Christmas is coming, and we are encouraging people to not have gatherings outside of immediate family," Ludwig said. "And we are suggesting no one meets in a group larger than 10."
The Rock Island County Health Department said Tuesday's six reported deaths were: a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 100s, two women in their 80s, and a woman in her 70s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.
While Tuesday's deaths were a stark reminder of the staggering community spread of COVID-19 throughout October and November, new cases in Rock Island County stayed relatively low.
The Rock Island County Health Department also reported 56 new COVID-19 cases — the fifth consecutive day the county has recorded fewer than 100 new infections.
Rock Island County has confirmed 9,839 cases since the start of the pandemic. There are 58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
Another area health department reported its latest COVID-19 cases, including a drop in positivity rate.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 3,324 COVID-19 cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic, as well and 389 total cases in in Stark County. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate is 8.3% for Henry County and 16.9% for Stark County.
As late as last week, Henry County's positivity rate was over 15%.
Illinois health officials reported 7,359 new cases Tuesday. The state has confirmed 863,477 cases and linked 14,509 deaths to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Scott County topped 13,000 COVID-19 cases since March with the report of 36 new cases. The county has confirmed 13,003 total cases and linked 120 deaths to the virus.
Iowa health officials reported 1,251 new cases, raising the state total since the start of the pandemic to 258,545. A total of 3,064 deaths have been linked to the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.