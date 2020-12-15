Hope and grief: COVID-19 vaccine hits Quad-Cities, eight more deaths linked to virus

Local health officials said Moderna's version of the vaccine was expected to be shipped shortly after its emergency use authorization, which could come as early as this week.

Ludwig and Rivers reminded Q-C residents masks, social distancing and washing frequently are the best ways to avoid spread of the virus while the vaccine is distributed.

"Christmas is coming, and we are encouraging people to not have gatherings outside of immediate family," Ludwig said. "And we are suggesting no one meets in a group larger than 10."

The Rock Island County Health Department said Tuesday's six reported deaths were: a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 100s, two women in their 80s, and a woman in her 70s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.

While Tuesday's deaths were a stark reminder of the staggering community spread of COVID-19 throughout October and November, new cases in Rock Island County stayed relatively low.

The Rock Island County Health Department also reported 56 new COVID-19 cases — the fifth consecutive day the county has recorded fewer than 100 new infections.