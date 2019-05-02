BETTENDORF — Laurie Pace likes to horse around with her art.
A new exhibit of the faith-based artist from Dallas, Texas — "Horse Power" — is on display through the end of May at Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. An opening reception planned to include Pace in person will be from 5:30 ro 7:30 p.m. today (May 3).
“She's a big name,” gallery owner Pat Bereskin said this week. “It's cool we got her here.”
Her varied career has run the gamut from runway model to graphic artist, from musician to singer, from teacher to artist. Pace believes that the greatest influence in her life is the beauty God provides daily, according to her biography.
A degree in art, 10 years with an advertising agency, and 35 years teaching art have brought her full circle to top honors yearly at international art shows in oil, watercolor, and photography.
"Viewing a Laurie Pace painting is a rich experience that drips with color and emotion," according to a testimonial from Steve Sonnen, Mirada Fine Art of Indian Hills, Colo. "Her passionate works are alive with movement and texture boldly created with a palette knife. Constantly pushing the edge, she loves working in oils, dramatically carving out the thick paint, fluid with color and bursting with energy."
Proceeds from the Bereskin painting sales will benefit student scholarships for the Quad-Cities Pony Club, an affiliate of the United States Pony Club, whose mission is “to build a community of horse-lovers with a focus on horsemanship, safety, teamwork and fun.”
The exhibit is sponsored by Three Owl Farm, a new equestrian center in Coal Valley, offering lessons, boarding, clinics and horse shows. Because horses remain a love of Pace's and the gallery's artists, Three Owl Farm has become a plein-air (open-air) painting site for Bereskin and some of her artists.