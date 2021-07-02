How do building inspections work in the Q-C?

In Bettendorf, Community Development Director Mark Hunt said the city inspects residential rental units on a four-year cycle.

Buildings that don’t meet the standards of an inspection, usually on infractions such as a not-working smoke alarm or a missing handrail, the city gives the property owner a reasonable amount of time to replace it, Hunt said. Then, the city follows up until the property owner can pass the inspection.

Bettendorf city inspectors are not structural engineers, Hunt said, but if they did see structural integrity concerns, the city would mandate the property owner to hire a structural engineer and ask for a report. Then, the city would make sure the repairs were signed off on by the engineer, he said.

The Chief Building Official can deny or withdraw rental permits if the owner doesn’t meet code, according to Bettendorf Housing Code, but Hunt said the city tries to work with property owners to make sure it’s up to code in a timely manner.

“For the most part people, in my experience, are trying to take care of the property and trying to keep people safe,” Hunt said.