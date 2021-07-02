How do building inspections work in the Q-C?

In the wake of a condo building collapse in Florida that left many people missing and at least 20 people dead, engineering experts are investigating what caused its collapse, and across the country, engineers and building officials are taking lessons to prevent it from happening again.
Unlike Florida, the Quad-Cities region is not located on a shore with corrosive salty sea air or hurricanes that spurred the 40-year-old building inspection mandate in Miami-Dade County, where the Surfside building collapsed.
In most Quad-Cities, owner-occupied buildings are not routinely inspected, but cities inspect buildings before and during a construction phase, when renovations are done, and most cities inspect rental properties on a routine basis. Building inspectors can also order property owners to contact a structural engineer if concerns arise. East Moline does not regularly inspect residential rental units. Instead, East Moline inspects rental unit complaints on a case-by-case basis by various departments depending on the nature of the complaint, according to the city website.
The city of Davenport does not routinely inspect owner-occupied buildings, including condominium complexes.
“If a building pulls a permit for a rehabilitation, the city would likely require a certified structural engineering review if there is a change proposed on load bearing walls or structural concerns were present,” Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason responded in an email. “If there is exterior property damage visible on a building that is either reported privately or observed by a city staff member, the city can order the property owner have a structural study completed. If a property owner does not comply with a city directive for a repair, the building can be tagged as substandard and/or ordered to be vacated.”
The city does, however, perform periodic inspections every two to four years of all rental housing within Davenport, per state and city rental housing codes, “to promote quality rental housing stock and public health and safety,” per the city’s website.
The frequency of inspections depends on the property’s inspection history and compliance with city’s building and property maintenance codes.
City code requires all rental properties be licensed with the city and periodically inspected “to ensure safe, livable conditions exists.”
Properties not in compliance may be assessed fines, have the rental license revoked and/or tagged and ordered vacated, depending on the severity and frequency of violations. Properties subject to inspection include any not occupied by the legal owner or immediate family members, regardless of whether rent is collected, according to city code.
Failure to obtain a rental license can result in a $500 penalty, municipal citation and an order to vacate the structure, according to the city’s website.
Inspections are scheduled 30 days in advance, and may also be required based on tenant complaints.
If repairs are required to bring the property up to code, a re-inspection date is scheduled to verify repairs have been completed within the timeframe set by city officials. If new violations occur between inspection periods and not corrected, city officials may revoke the property’s certificate of compliance, according to city code.
Failure to comply with city-ordered repairs can result in “substantial penalty fees,” the rental unit or building being vacated, and a municipal citation being issued requiring an appearance in Scott County Court, according to the city’s website.
Continuing to occupy a building, property or rental unit tagged by the city as unsafe can result in a $250 fine, plus an additional $10 fine each day the violation continues. Owners also face a $1,000 fine for deviating from a city-ordered repair plan without city approval.
City officials may revoke a property’s rental license for “frequent and recurrent” violations of city code; serious life-safety violations that require the property to be vacated; failure to correct code violations upon a third re-inspection; failure of the property owner or manager to appear for three scheduled inspections or re-inspections in a row; or for submitting false information to the city.
In Bettendorf, Community Development Director Mark Hunt said the city inspects residential rental units on a four-year cycle.
Buildings that don’t meet the standards of an inspection, usually on infractions such as a not-working smoke alarm or a missing handrail, the city gives the property owner a reasonable amount of time to replace it, Hunt said. Then, the city follows up until the property owner can pass the inspection.
Bettendorf city inspectors are not structural engineers, Hunt said, but if they did see structural integrity concerns, the city would mandate the property owner to hire a structural engineer and ask for a report. Then, the city would make sure the repairs were signed off on by the engineer, he said.
The Chief Building Official can deny or withdraw rental permits if the owner doesn’t meet code, according to Bettendorf Housing Code, but Hunt said the city tries to work with property owners to make sure it’s up to code in a timely manner.
“For the most part people, in my experience, are trying to take care of the property and trying to keep people safe,” Hunt said.
According to the city’s code, Bettendorf can make repairs if the owner of a rental property fails to make them after a second notice of violation and if it could endanger the public health safety or welfare of residents.
Another section in Bettendorf city code allows the community development director and the fire chief to order the owner to take or order city staff to take an “immediate action” to correct or abate an emergency.
The cities of Moline and Rock Island did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but a look at city websites finds similar policies to Davenport and Bettendorf.
In Moline and Rock Island, rental properties are inspected on either an annual inspection, two-year inspection, or four-year inspection based on the severity of code violations.