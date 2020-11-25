'How do you have Thanksgiving ... when your child is missing?': Remembering two missing girls as families gather for holidays

Never forgetting isn't the same as remembering.
Ray Eddleman tried to explain the difference as he struggled to remember Trudy Appleby's favorite Christmas gifts. Trudy disappeared Aug. 21, 1996. She was 11 years old and lived in Moline with her father, Dennis Appleby, at the time.
Moline police developed a number of "persons of interest" over the years — namely, William "Ed" Smith, David L. Whipple, and Jamison "Jamie" Fisher. Smith died and no one has been arrested for Trudy's disappearance.
Eddleman is her uncle. Trudy's mother, Brenda Eddleman, was his sister.
"There is not a day that goes by that I don't think of Trudy," Eddleman said. "It can be any time of the day. A day doesn't go by that you don't think 'Where is Trudy' and think about what might have happened to her. Mostly, though, you never forget because she's never come home.
"But it's hard to remember her, hard to remember details about her. You have to understand, Trudy was just a kid and she was 11 and, really, you don't think to remember every little thing because you take it for granted that people will be in your lives."
Trudy isn't the only little girl from the Quad-Cities who hasn't returned home. Breasia Terrell is 10 years old and was last seen late July 9 or in the early morning hours of July 10.
Aishia Lankford said she is consumed by thoughts of her daughter and the last things she remembers.
Breasia Terrell spent the night of July 9, a Thursday, with her half-brother and his father, Henry Earl Dinkins. The children were at Dinkins' apartment in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport. Lankford said Dinkins' girlfriend was there with the children and everything "seemed just fine."
According to Lankford, Breasia texted her using Dinkins' phone shortly after 9 p.m. that night to say good night.
Investigators said they are convinced Dinkins knows what happened to Breasia and he is the only "person of interest" connected to her disappearance.
Lankford has short videos with Breasia. And she tries to write to Breasia, so when the little girl comes home she will know her mother was always thinking of her.
Once, in a quiet moment after Lankford stepped away from her distorted reflection in the lenses of assembled news cameras, Lankford whispered a promise made almost to herself.
"I want Breasia to know I think about her every second," Lankford said. "It's horrible to feel like my baby is out there thinking, 'Why hasn't anyone come for me?'
"So I want to remember every little thing so she knows her mom cares."
Support Local Journalism
For now, Lankford fills pages of lined notebook paper with her thoughts to her daughter. It's the act of a mother clinging to every memory of her daughter, every detail, so they can share it when Breasia returns.
Eddleman said he knows all too well the struggle to push back feelings of desperation and hopelessness.
"It's the not knowing that eats at you — whether your child is gone for a day or for years," Eddleman said. "And there is another thing that eats at you: It's knowing that someone knows.
"That's one of the hardest things. You know there are people out there who can help, but they remain silent. Let me tell you this, and this isn't going to be popular, but I would drop any charges, do anything just to be able to bring Trudy home."
Eddleman tried again to explain the difference between never forgetting and remembering.
"It's the worry, and then it's the not knowing, it takes over everything and it can destroy so much of the good things you remember," Eddleman said. "My father died just a little while back. And my mother, too. And my sister, Trudy's mother, she died.
"There's not much family left. There aren't many people alive to help me remember her. We have to find her."
As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, Lankford said she's not prepared for it without Breasia.
"I don't know if I want to talk about that," Lankford said after a recent walk to remember her daughter.
"How do you smile? I have family and other children and I can't stop everything and not think of them, but I know I'll be thinking of Bree the entire time. How do you have Thanksgiving — give thanks — when your child is missing? My daughter loved having the family together."
Eddleman said Thanksgiving was a special day for Trudy, too.
"So Thanksgiving was the one time when our side of the family was all together," Eddleman explained. "So every Thanksgiving was when we did Christmas with Trudy, too. So Trudy got to see her grandparents, and family, and open presents. It was a big deal for her.
"She always looked forward to Thanksgiving."
When asked about Trudy's favorite gifts, Eddleman paused for a moment.
"That's hard. It's like I said, the grief just kind of wears away at the things you remember," he said before emitting a soft sob.
"It was Barbies. I remember I bought her Barbies. I never forget Trudy. Ever. But it gets so hard to remember her, the way she was.
"Now she's a ghost. A little girl who disappeared and not knowing what happened haunts us."