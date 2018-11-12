The Humane Society of Scott County helped rescue 170 dogs and four cats from a "puppy mill" in Manly, Iowa.
Emily Schneider, a spokeswoman for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, was tired and finally ready for a shower after hours of rescuing dogs the dogs.
“We worked with the Worth County Sheriff’s Department on the rescue,” she said, adding that representatives from the Humane Society of Scott County were among the 30 rescuers from all over the country who worked past nightfall to remove the animals safely from the facility.
The sheriff, she said, “tried to work with this individual for quite some time” until the situation became overwhelming to the woman who owns the property where the dogs were kept in makeshift kennels. “It got to the point where the sheriff’s office had to intervene,” Schneider said.
The dogs, including some “really cute puppies,” are Samoyeds, she said, a breed of large herding dog with a thick, white, double-layered coat.
Teams arrived at the breeder's, near the Iowa-Minnesota border, about 6 a.m. Thirty 40-foot transport trailers carried the dogs to a temporary shelter that rescuers do not want to identity. Rescuers worked in evidence, transport and behavior teams to remove the animals.
“There was feces and debris everywhere,” said Schneider, who added that the dogs, most of which are adults, did not have access to clean drinking water. Each kennel contained multiple dogs in extremely overcrowded conditions, she said, and the dogs had little protection from the elements in below-freezing conditions.
The first order of business is to provide them with adequate food and water, then medical attention and ultimately behavior conditioning. “Obviously, people love animals and they want to do what they can to help,” she said. First, the dogs need to be stabilized — many are not socialized and are fearful, Schneider said.
She already has received a call from a man interested in adopting one of the dogs.
For now, the animals are considered to be evidence in an ongoing investigation. No one had been arrested or charged as of Monday evening.
“We have tried to work with the individual in addressing the growing concerns about the welfare of her animals over the past several months and unfortunately met resistance,” Sheriff Dan Fank with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This is a large-scale breeding operation involving many animals, and we asked the ASPCA and their affiliates for assistance in removing them from the property and ensuring that they get much-needed care and treatment as we continue our investigation.”
The investigation began several months ago when local animal welfare groups became aware of the breeder’s inability to properly care for her animals and alerted authorities to investigate.
The breeder previously was licensed through the USDA, despite failing to provide animals with adequate veterinary care, food, clean water and sheltering, according to the sheriff’s department.