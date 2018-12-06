About 700 students will compete Saturday and Sunday in the annual LEGO competition at the Putnam Museum, Davenport.
The museum and science center will be closed both days to accommodate this event. The public is welcome to watch the competition.
The opening ceremony will be 8:40 a.m., with competition beginning at 9 a.m. Awards and closing ceremonies will be 2:45 p.m.
Teams of students ages 9-14 and ages 6-10 will demonstrate their problem-solving skills, creative thinking, teamwork, competitive play, sportsmanship and sense of community with 100 teams from 25 different communities.
Teams will program robots to solve a set of missions on an obstacle course set on a thematic playing surface. Some teams will work on problems related to space exploration within the sun's solar system.
Top qualifying teams will move on to the Iowa State Championships in Ames in January, with the chance to make it to the world championships in April in Detroit.
The event is organized locally by the non-profit Quad-City Engineering and Science Council in partnership Iowa State University of Engineering, John Deere and the Putnam.