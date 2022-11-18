 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-74 Mississippi River bridge between Illinois and Iowa honored again

052222-qc-nws-bridge-06.jpg

Cars travel eastbound on the I-74 bridge, Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River was recognized with a Structural Engineering Excellence Award in a worldwide competition.

The I-74 bridge was selected as an "Outstanding Project" in the "New Bridges or Transportation Structures" category by the National Council of Structural Engineers Associations.

111722-qc-nws-bridge-03.jpg

Vehicles travel eastbound across the I-74 bridge, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Bettendorf. The horizontal markings on the bridge surface are to be used for aerial speed enforcement.

Alfred Benesch & Company and Modjeski and Masters designed the bridge.

The NCSEA evaluates a variety of projects for ingenuity, innovation, and creativity. The 2022 Structural Engineering Excellence Awards were presented in eight categories, each with an outstanding project winner.

The bridge was honored earlier this year.

In early July, the twin spans over the Mississippi River won a national award in the major-span category from the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance.

Also in July, the Moline-Bettendorf bridge won top honors among Midwest states in America's Transportation Awards, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

052222-qc-nws-bridge-08.jpg

Cyclists and pedestrians travel along the pedestrian pathway on the new I-74 bridge, Sunday, May 22, 2022.
081722-qc-nws-oculus-02.jpg

A look at the oculus on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Bettendorf.

The awards spotlighted state departments of transportation for projects that improve their communities.

Recognized for improving safety, mobility, quality of life and future economic-growth potential, the I-74 bridge was one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Iowa history. It also was recognized for its aesthetic appeal.

The bridge took five years of construction and decades of planning. The structure also featured a bike and pedestrian path that opened April 28. It connects to the bike and pedestrian paths in Bettendorf and Moline.

Photos: The building of the I-74 Bridge

New I-74 bridge drawings and maps
Traffic

New I-74 bridge drawings and maps

  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation officials released these new images of I-74 bridge construction scheduled through 2021.

Photos: Moline depot demolition
Traffic

Photos: Moline depot demolition

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Iowa and Illinois governors attend the I-74 Bridge Reconstruction Groundbreaking
Local News

Photos: Iowa and Illinois governors attend the I-74 Bridge Reconstruction Groundbreaking

  • Updated
  • 0
PHOTOS: 1-74 bridge construction
Local News

PHOTOS: 1-74 bridge construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Images from the ongoing construction of the new I-74 bridge construction over the Mississippi River between Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Illinois.

Photos: Work on the new I-74 bridge
News - Local and National

Photos: Work on the new I-74 bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

Crews in Bettendorf, Iowa, Moline, Illinois and on the river work on the new bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday S…

Photos: Work on the new I-74 bridge
News - Local and National

Photos: Work on the new I-74 bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

A tow boat moves an empty barge into position next to an excavator on the Mississippi River near the site of a new bridge east of the current …

Photos: New Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: New Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Crews with Lunda Construction Co. work on a barge on the Mississippi River at the site of the replacement for the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, I…

Photos: Scenes from the I-74 Bridge construction site
Local News

Photos: Scenes from the I-74 Bridge construction site

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: New Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: New Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Workers at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River near the twin spans of the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday September 2…

092917 I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

092917 I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the Iowa and Illinois sides of the Mississippi River as well as in the river, Friday, September 29, 2017, as the new I-74 br…

Photos: Continued work on the I-74 bridge
Local News

Photos: Continued work on the I-74 bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: New I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the construction of the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Bettendorf, in Moline and in the Mississippi River.

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, in Bettendorf, in Moline and in the Mississippi River.

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Construction on the new I-74 bridge between Moline and Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River continues, Friday, October 13, 2017, as workers…

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues, Tuesday, October 17, 2017, on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 25, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.

Photos: Building a Bridge
News - Local and National

Photos: Building a Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

Workers are at the site of a new bridge that will replace the twin spans of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Mon…

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, October 31, 2017, on the Bettendorf side of the river.

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.

Photos: New I-74 Bridge
News - Local and National

Photos: New I-74 Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on a new bridge just east of the twin spams of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Friday November 1…

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, November 28, 2017, in the Mississippi River and on the Bettendorf side.

Photos: Digging the shaft for Pier 16 of new I-74 Bridge
News - Local and National

Photos: Digging the shaft for Pier 16 of new I-74 Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

Workers install a casing for pier 16, the last one North of the Mississippi River, for the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday Novemb…

Photos: I-74 Bridge Project
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge Project

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge spanning the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline, Wednesday, December 6, 2017, even as the c…

Photos: Pier 16, last one on the Iowa side.
News - Local and National

Photos: Pier 16, last one on the Iowa side.

  • Updated
  • 0

Mud is removed from a hole at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River by a drill attached to an excavator for the installation of …

Photos: I-74 Bridge Project
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge Project

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, December 12, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.

Photos: Snow and cold slows work on Interstate 74 bridge project
Local News

Photos: Snow and cold slows work on Interstate 74 bridge project

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: New I-74 Bridge Project
News - Local and National

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Project

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge project, Monday, January 15, 2018, on the Bettendorf side, the Moline side and on the Mississippi River …

Photos: I-74 Bridge 01/25/18
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge 01/25/18

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, January 25, 2018, on the Moline and Bettendorf side's, and in the Mississippi River.

Photos: The New I-74 Bridge Project
News - Local and National

Photos: The New I-74 Bridge Project

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Friday, February 2, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.

Photos: The New I-74 Bridge Update
News - Local and National

Photos: The New I-74 Bridge Update

  • Updated
  • 0

The first two I-beams for the superstructure of the new I-74 bridge were laid in place, Monday, March 19, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the …

I-74 bridge April 4, 2018

I-74 bridge April 4, 2018

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: The New I-74 Bridge
Business & Economy

Photos: The New I-74 Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the latest on the construction of the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Update
News - Local and National

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Update

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, on the Bettendorf side and in the Mississippi River.

I-74 bridge construction

I-74 bridge construction

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction
News - Local and National

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge as the base of the arch is starting to take shape, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of …

Photos: River view of I-74 bridge progress
Local News

Photos: River view of I-74 bridge progress

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: River view of I-74 bridge project

Photos: River view of I-74 bridge project

  • Updated
  • 0

Passengers on the MetroLink Channel Cat enjoy the "Building a Bridge for the Future: The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project" presentation b…

I-74 bridge girder installation

I-74 bridge girder installation

  • Updated
  • 0

While construction workers installed another steel girder for the new Interstate 74 bridge in the background officials held a press conference…

Photos: The New I-74 Bridge Update
Business & Economy

Photos: The New I-74 Bridge Update

  • Updated
  • 0

Work on the new I-74 bridge continues as River Drive in Moline was shut down to hoist large I-beams into place, Monday, September 10, 2018. Wo…

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction Update

Photos: I-74 Bridge Construction Update

  • Updated
  • 0

Interstate 74 bridge construction update 09-16-2018. 

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Update
Community

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Update

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline and in the Mississippi River.

Photos: I-74 Bridge Update

Photos: I-74 Bridge Update

  • Updated
  • 0

Continuing construction work on the new Interstate 74 bridge between Moline, Illinois and Bettendorf, Iowa.

Photos: Update On New Bridge
Community

Photos: Update On New Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, October 25, 2018, in both Bettendof, Moline and on the Mississippi River.

Photos: Interstate 74 Bridge Construction

Photos: Interstate 74 Bridge Construction

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge on the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline Monday, November12, 2018. Eight segments of the n…

I-74 Bridge Construction - January 2019
Local News

I-74 Bridge Construction - January 2019

  • Updated
  • 0
PHOTOS: Quad-City iron workers building new I-74 bridge
Local News

PHOTOS: Quad-City iron workers building new I-74 bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

Quad-City iron workers building new I-74 bridge.

Photos: I-74 Bridge traffic changes
Photo Galleries

Photos: I-74 Bridge traffic changes

  • Updated
  • 0

I-74 Bridge traffic navigates the new routes Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline.

PHOTOS: Work continues on new Interstate 74 Bridge
Local News

PHOTOS: Work continues on new Interstate 74 Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound…

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Construction Continues
News - Local and National

Photos: New I-74 Bridge Construction Continues

  • Updated
  • 0

Construction continues on both sides of the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, as completion is scheduled for 2020.

Noise barrier along I-74 corridor

Noise barrier along I-74 corridor

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Bridge and the Pumpkin
Local News

Photos: Bridge and the Pumpkin

  • Updated
  • 0

I-74 bridge workers get in the fall spirit with a pumpkin decoration hanging from a piece of machinery, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Bettendorf.

Photos: New sections of I-74 arch wait to be installed

Photos: New sections of I-74 arch wait to be installed

  • Updated
  • 0

Four additional segments of arch for the new westbound Interstate 74 bridge are staged on barges at the construction site Thursday, Nov. 21, 2…

I-74 bridge construction

I-74 bridge construction

  • Updated
  • 0
I-74 bridge arch additions are coming soon

I-74 bridge arch additions are coming soon

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: I-74 bridge construction

Photos: I-74 bridge construction

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Construction Workers on I-74 Bridge

Photos: Construction Workers on I-74 Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Placing of the Keystone into the arch of the new I-74 bridge

Photos: Placing of the Keystone into the arch of the new I-74 bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Works in progress in the Q-C
Local News

Photos: Works in progress in the Q-C

  • Updated
  • 0

The I-74 bridge and the 73,000-square-foot YMCA in downtown Davenport are among the new big projects being worked on in the area. 

Photos: First part of arch floor is raised on I-74

Photos: First part of arch floor is raised on I-74

  • Updated
  • 0
I-74 Bridge west-bound bridge floor is completed

I-74 Bridge west-bound bridge floor is completed

  • Jessica Gallagher
  • Updated
  • 0
I-74 bridge construction update

I-74 bridge construction update

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Interstate 74 bridge update
News - Local and National
topical

Photos: Interstate 74 bridge update

  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa-bound I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month.

Photos: Installing sign standards on new I-74 bridge Iowa bound.
News - Local and National
topical

Photos: Installing sign standards on new I-74 bridge Iowa bound.

  • Updated
  • 0

Installing sign standards on new Interstate 74 bridge Iowa bound.

Photos: Half of New I-74 Bridge Ready to Open
News - Local and National

Photos: Half of New I-74 Bridge Ready to Open

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: A sneak peak of the Quad-Cities' new I-74 bridge
Local News

Watch now: A sneak peak of the Quad-Cities' new I-74 bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: New I-74 becoming two-way on Friday

Photos: New I-74 becoming two-way on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
I-74 Bridge construction

I-74 Bridge construction

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Old I-74 is disappearing
Local News

Photos: Old I-74 is disappearing

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Construction Continues on the new I-74 Bridge
News - Local and National
topical

Photos: Construction Continues on the new I-74 Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Installing final arch piece on new Illinois-bound I-74 bridge
News - Local and National
topical

Photos: Installing final arch piece on new Illinois-bound I-74 bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: I-74 bridge media briefing
Local News
topical

Photos: I-74 bridge media briefing

  • MEG MCLAUGHLIN
  • Updated
  • 0
