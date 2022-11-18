I-74 Mississippi River bridge between Illinois and Iowa honored again

The Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River was recognized with a Structural Engineering Excellence Award in a worldwide competition.

The I-74 bridge was selected as an "Outstanding Project" in the "New Bridges or Transportation Structures" category by the National Council of Structural Engineers Associations.

Alfred Benesch & Company and Modjeski and Masters designed the bridge.

The NCSEA evaluates a variety of projects for ingenuity, innovation, and creativity. The 2022 Structural Engineering Excellence Awards were presented in eight categories, each with an outstanding project winner.

The bridge was honored earlier this year.

In early July, the twin spans over the Mississippi River won a national award in the major-span category from the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance.

Also in July, the Moline-Bettendorf bridge won top honors among Midwest states in America's Transportation Awards, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The awards spotlighted state departments of transportation for projects that improve their communities.

Recognized for improving safety, mobility, quality of life and future economic-growth potential, the I-74 bridge was one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Iowa history. It also was recognized for its aesthetic appeal.

The bridge took five years of construction and decades of planning. The structure also featured a bike and pedestrian path that opened April 28. It connects to the bike and pedestrian paths in Bettendorf and Moline.