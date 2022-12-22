IL law requires updated smoke alarms by Jan. 1

Illinois residents are being required by law next month to replace certain smoke detectors.

The Illinois Fire Safety and the General Assembly worked together to pass a law requiring residents to replace their alarms with the type that have a 10-year sealed battery. This goes into effect Jan. 1. The law applies to alarms with removable batteries, or those that are not hardwired, according to a press release.

“In the past, all the alarm systems have had 9 volt batteries. We have found during a lot of fires, the batteries have been removed or they were not operable," said Silvis Fire Chief John Winters.

Smoke alarms have been required in all units in Illinois since 1988. Alarms in single or multi-family homes installed prior to the new year may remain in place until they exceed 10 years from the manufacturing date or otherwise malfunction.

Winters said a main problem with the battery-operated detectors is that people would remove the battery when they were cooking, and forget to replace it. The new systems are sealed, meaning residents cannot remove the battery. But, it comes with a "hush button" that disables the alarm for 20 minutes if needed, he said.

Exceptions to the new law include homes built after 1988 that already have hardwired smoke alarms and homes with wireless alarms. The new alarms are available for purchase at any major retailer, Winters said.

The US Consumer Product and Safety Commission recommends having a smoke alarm on every level of the house. Winters encouraged residents to also install a carbon monoxide detector in their homes. These have a typical lifespan of seven years.