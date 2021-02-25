Illinois' COVID-19 vaccination expansion is underway while supply has not increased

Local public health officials and their counterparts across the country have been thrust into an unenviable roll of delivering bad news on a daily basis.
New COVID-19 infections. Total cases. Virus-related deaths. Most days, local public health officials sound like a town crier during the days of Black Plague.
Yet Thursday in Illinois offered encouraging news: Phase 1B of the state's vaccination schedule officially expanded to include persons with co-morbidities like heart disease, obesity and diabetes.
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig had to temper that news during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. It was a similar message she touched on earlier this week.
"We are worried expanding eligibility without expanding supply will create unrealistic expectations for people who are eager to get vaccinated," Ludwig said. "Getting a time slot will be even more difficult for people until the supply increases. But we want (people) to know we are working hard on (their) behalf."
Rock Island residents with co-morbidities who want to receive their first dose of vaccine will need verification of their medical conditions from a physician or insurer.
Ludwig also made it clear second-doses are still a priority set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing the county's total case count since the start of the pandemic to 12,831. The death toll remained 304.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, giving the county 18,214 total cases since the pandemic started. The county's total virus-related deaths remained 205.
New vaccination search engine
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a new tool to search for COVID-19 vaccine providers with stock of vaccine where they live.
The tool, which builds on the existing VaccineFinder.org platform, will capture inventory data from vaccine providers around the country.
In most states, the initial launch is limited to certain providers — those getting the vaccine directly from the federal government. In Alaska, Indiana, Iowa and Tennessee, the tool shows all the vaccine providers, including hospitals, clinics and public health vaccination sites.
Residents of those four states can look up their cities or ZIP codes and find an interactive map of all the places administering COVID-19 vaccines and see which ones have vaccine doses in stock.
AARP Iowa survey results
A recent survey by AARP found older Iowans expect businesses and public gathering locations to follow CDC guidelines and maintain safety measures as restaurants and retailers ease back into business as usual.
According to the research, older people want to see masks and social distancing. When asked specifically about COVID-19 safety measures, masks are king with 95% of respondents saying mask mandates make them feel somewhat or extremely safe, while only 5% said “not at all safe.”
“One year into the pandemic and it’s still difficult to fully comprehend the challenges facing older Americans. Leaving the house is a risk and staying isolated at home has long-term health consequences,” Brad Anderson, AARP Iowa state director, said in a news release. “Social isolation among older Americans was a problem before the pandemic, and now it’s become a crisis. Studies show loneliness and isolation can shorten an individual’s lifespan by 15 years, or the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes per day.”
AARP Iowa launched a statewide “Safe Return to Town” survey in January to measure age 50-or-older Iowans’ thoughts on COVID-19 safety measures in the wake of the launch of the vaccines.