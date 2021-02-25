Illinois' COVID-19 vaccination expansion is underway while supply has not increased

Local public health officials and their counterparts across the country have been thrust into an unenviable roll of delivering bad news on a daily basis.

New COVID-19 infections. Total cases. Virus-related deaths. Most days, local public health officials sound like a town crier during the days of Black Plague.

Yet Thursday in Illinois offered encouraging news: Phase 1B of the state's vaccination schedule officially expanded to include persons with co-morbidities like heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig had to temper that news during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. It was a similar message she touched on earlier this week.

"We are worried expanding eligibility without expanding supply will create unrealistic expectations for people who are eager to get vaccinated," Ludwig said. "Getting a time slot will be even more difficult for people until the supply increases. But we want (people) to know we are working hard on (their) behalf."

Rock Island residents with co-morbidities who want to receive their first dose of vaccine will need verification of their medical conditions from a physician or insurer.