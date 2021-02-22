Illinois expands vaccine eligibility, COVID-19 linked to pair of deaths in Scott County

COVID-19 claimed two more lives in Scott Monday. The counties death toll is 202.

No deaths were reported in Rock Island County and the total remained 302.

Vaccination rates

The vaccination rate rose in both counties late last week.

After reporting a 2.7% rate last Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Scott County's rate rose to 4.42% Monday. According to Iowa health officials, there have been 15,867 vaccinations initiated in the county and 7,021 people in the county have completed the two-dose cycle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Rock Island County's vaccination rate stood at 3.61% Monday, after posting a rate of 2.64% last Wednesday. The state said 21,299 vaccinations have been initiated and 5,179 two-dose cycles have been completed.

Weather hurts vaccination effort

There will be roughly 200 doses available during next Tuesday's Rock Island County COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Tax Slayer Center.

Rock Island County Health Department chief operating officer Janet Hill explained how bad weather all around the country has impacted both Rock Island and Scott counties.