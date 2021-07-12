Illinois has new LAWS: Media literacy, Lemonade bills signed

House Bill 120, which was sponsored by Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, and Sen. Laura Murphy, D-Des Plaines, provides that modifications can include such things as hijabs, undershirts or leggings. Any modifications, however, may not interfere with the student’s movement or pose a safety hazard to the student or other athletes or players. There are also limits on how headgear can be modified.

Students who choose to modify their uniforms are responsible for all of the additional costs, unless the school chooses to cover the cost.

Drivers passing through school zones will have to slow down a little earlier on school days under another bill Pritzker signed into law.

House Bill 343, by Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, and Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, provides that special speed limits around schools will begin at 6:30 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. The new law takes effect immediately.

The bill passed both chambers unanimously.

High school seniors who are in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services can be assured that they will have applications for student financial aid filled out by the time they are ready to apply to college.