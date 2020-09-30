Illinois issues Halloween guidelines as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in the Q-C

There was more grim news Wednesday for Quad-Cities residents still following the spread of COVID-19.

The Rock Island Health Department announced 33 confirmed new cases of the virus, raising the county's total to 3,157. Even more troubling, the health department officials said there are now 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — the highest number seen since the early months of the pandemic.

"The number of people hospitalized is near an all-time high. We regularly had more than 20 hospitalized in April and early May. The highest number was 25 on April 23 and May 3," said Janet Hill, the Rock Island Health Department's chief operating officer. "This number is particularly concerning as we head into flu season. Our health care delivery system quickly could become overwhelmed with a flood of seriously ill COVID and flu patients.

"Both viruses use the same resources: ICU beds, ventilators and specialized medical staff. We don’t yet have a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but we do have an effective preventative measure for influenza. Please get your flu shot."

The death toll in Rock Island County remained static at 85. The number of deaths in Scott County remained at 28, but the number of total infections rose to 3,118 as Iowa officials reported 58 new infections in the county.