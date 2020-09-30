Illinois issues Halloween guidelines as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in the Q-C

There was more grim news Wednesday for Quad-Cities residents still following the spread of COVID-19.
The Rock Island Health Department announced 33 confirmed new cases of the virus, raising the county's total to 3,157. Even more troubling, the health department officials said there are now 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — the highest number seen since the early months of the pandemic.
"The number of people hospitalized is near an all-time high. We regularly had more than 20 hospitalized in April and early May. The highest number was 25 on April 23 and May 3," said Janet Hill, the Rock Island Health Department's chief operating officer. "This number is particularly concerning as we head into flu season. Our health care delivery system quickly could become overwhelmed with a flood of seriously ill COVID and flu patients.
"Both viruses use the same resources: ICU beds, ventilators and specialized medical staff. We don’t yet have a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but we do have an effective preventative measure for influenza. Please get your flu shot."
The death toll in Rock Island County remained static at 85. The number of deaths in Scott County remained at 28, but the number of total infections rose to 3,118 as Iowa officials reported 58 new infections in the county.
Iowa health officials reported 1,198 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the state-wide total to 88,829. A total of 1,344 deaths have been linked to causes related to the virus.
Stark and Henry counties in Illinois also are struggling with climbing COVID-19 numbers. Health officials released detailed infection statistics Wednesday that showed Henry County has 667 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and Stark County has another 56.
Of the combined 723 cases, 58 are symptomatic and at home, while three are symptomatic and hospitalized. A total of 32 are considered asymptomatic, while 184 reported their symptoms resolved.
Because of an unwillingness to participate in health department follow-ups, a total 439 people are of unknown symptom status. Health officials in Henry and Stark counties do know a total of seven people in the two counties have died from COVID-19 related causes.
Illinois health officials confirmed 2,274 new cases Wednesday, as the state crept closer to 300,000 confirmed infections. Wednesday's new cases raised the state's count to 293,274.
Illinois officials have linked 8,672 deaths to the virus.
Just after the release of Wednesday's numbers, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued guidance to help people safely celebrate Halloween during the pandemic. Guidelines include following the three W’s — wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask.
“One of the hallmarks of holidays and celebrations is gathering with friends, family and loved ones,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “We are still in a pandemic, and unfortunately, this year, that means the safest way to celebrate is to stay home and plan virtual gatherings.
"That said, IDPH recognizes that some who will choose to gather together anyway, and instead of denying that reality, we are issuing guidance and recommendations for safer ways to celebrate together in person. Remember, we know what our best tools are: wearing our masks, keeping our distance, limiting event sizes, washing your hands, and looking out for public health and each other.”
The IDPH made the following suggestions for trick-or-treating:
- Anyone participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy, should maintain 6-feet of social distance and wear proper face coverings.
- Consider leaving individually wrapped candy (spaced apart) on a table in driveways or in front of walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space where 6-feet of distance can be maintained.
- A Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Ensure that breathing is not impaired if a cloth mask is worn under a costume mask. If so, discard the costume mask.
- Trick-or-treat in groups with household members only.
- Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be eaten until after handwashing.
An alternative to traditional trick-or-treating is to set up in a large parking lot or other outdoor setting with tables with individually wrapped candy (spaced apart) where participants with a parent/guardian can parade past while still keeping 6-feet of distance and wearing a face covering. It’s suggested to offer reserved time slots to limit everyone showing up at once.
The IDPH offered some guidance on haunted houses:
- Halloween haunted houses are not allowed in Restore Illinois Phase 4 Guidelines.
- Consider open-air, one-way haunted forests or haunted walks where 6-feet of distance can be maintained and face coverings are used.
The IDPH also sought to remind adult Halloween enthusiasts about costume parties, social gatherings and Halloween parties at bars:
- Gatherings of more than 50 people or 50% or more of a building’s maximum occupancy are prohibited. (Lower limits may apply for regions in additional mitigation.)
- The more time you spend at a gathering, the closer the contact, the more people, the higher your risk of exposure to COVID-19.
