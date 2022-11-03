 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois receives $263M, Iowa $121M from Inflation Reduction Act for LIHEAP

Homes Winter Prep sealing window

Weatherstripping your windows will keep out cold winter drafts, making your home more energy-efficient and you more comfortable. 

Iowa is set to receive an additional $5.3 million in federal funding to help residents lower their home energy bills this summer, the White House announced Thursday.

 Alma Gaul

Good news is on the way, just before the Midwest winter settles in.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden has allocated $8.5 billion for a new rebate program to assist states and tribes with higher energy costs this winter, senior advisor John Podesta said in a Zoom call Thursday.

Wednesday, the Dept. of Health and Human Services announced $4.5 billion was being allocated to the low income housing energy assistance program (LIHEAP). This additional funding comes from the president's Inflation Reduction Act.

As a result, Illinois received $263 million for families and Iowa $121 million. According to the White House, the new rebate program funding could support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills, including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring.

Cutting energy costs helps families afford other things like food and medication, he said. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the president is focused on reducing costs for Americans, and beginning with energy bills is crucial.

"LIHEAP heading into the winter months is one of our best tools for low income families," she said. "It's literally life saving, particularly for Americans in the Midwest."

Granholm said states have already been given LIHEAP funding, and these additional funds are intended to bolster Midwestern families through the season.

"It's not just about this winter. It's really trying to give families affordable clean energy through every season of the year," she said. "We're excited to get this moving and get these utility bills down."

