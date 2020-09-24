Illinois Supreme Court affirms stepparent rights in civil unions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous decision Thursday that parents involved in civil unions have the same stepparenting rights as married individuals and that those rights continue even after the death of their spouse.

“This is a great decision, not only for the LGBTQ community but for all couples who decided to enter into a civil union,” John Knight of the ACLU of Illinois said in a statement after the ruling. “The court clearly recognized that when the Illinois General Assembly passed the Civil Union Act, it intended to extend to civil union partners all the rights and responsibilities of marriage, including those of a stepparent.”

The case actually did not involve an LGBTQ couple. It involved a woman, Kris Fulkerson, whose partner, Matthew Sharpe, died in 2017. Sharpe had a child – identified in court documents only as A.S. Sharpe – with his ex-wife, Crystal Westmoreland, before their 2013 divorce.

Sharpe and Westmoreland shared equal parenting time, but A.S. continued to live with Sharpe at their home in the Metro East with Fulkerson and her three children. After Sharpe died, Westmoreland took custody of A.S. and stopped allowing the child to visit Fulkerson or her other children.