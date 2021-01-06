Illinois will vaccinate people 65 or older against COVID-19 in second round

The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed the COVID-19-related deaths of three more residents Wednesday — and Illinois announced a change to the vaccination schedule aimed at preventing the death of older people in vulnerable groups.

The death toll on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities is 274. Iowa officials did not report any deaths in Scott County Wednesday, where the number of people lost to the pandemic stands at 153.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and J.B. Pritzker announced a modified vaccine schedule aimed at helping people of color.

Stage 1B vaccinations will include all persons 65 years old or older.

“With limited amounts of vaccine available at this time, it is important to prioritize individuals who are at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 and those at greatest risk of severe illness or death,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release Wednesday. “Generally, Latinx and Black populations have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 with data showing related deaths at younger ages. We are hopeful that by lowering the eligibility age to 65 years we can help reduce this disparity.”