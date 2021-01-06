Illinois will vaccinate people 65 or older against COVID-19 in second round

The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed the COVID-19-related deaths of three more residents Wednesday — and Illinois announced a change to the vaccination schedule aimed at preventing the death of older people in vulnerable groups.
The death toll on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities is 274. Iowa officials did not report any deaths in Scott County Wednesday, where the number of people lost to the pandemic stands at 153.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and J.B. Pritzker announced a modified vaccine schedule aimed at helping people of color.
Stage 1B vaccinations will include all persons 65 years old or older.
“With limited amounts of vaccine available at this time, it is important to prioritize individuals who are at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 and those at greatest risk of severe illness or death,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release Wednesday. “Generally, Latinx and Black populations have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 with data showing related deaths at younger ages. We are hopeful that by lowering the eligibility age to 65 years we can help reduce this disparity.”
Phase 1B will begin when Phase 1A is substantially complete. It will include all Illinois residents age 65 years or older and “frontline essential workers,” as outlined by a state advisory panel.
In Illinois, the average age of COVID-19 death is 81 for White residents, 72 for Black residents and 68 for Latino residents.
Rock Island County reported 48 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, increasing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 11,093.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday, noting a total of 337 active cases between the two counties.
Henry County confirmed 284 active cases and a total of 3776 since the start of the pandemic. Henry County has linked 40 deaths to the virus.
Stark County has 53 active cases and a total of 469 since March 2020. The COVID-19 death toll in Stark County is 19.
Illinois health officials reported 7,569 new cases Wednesday as the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 999,288. The state has linked 17,096 deaths to the virus since the pandemic's start.
On the Iowa side of the Q-C, Scott County saw 147 new cases Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 14,530.
Iowa health officials reported 2,607 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, pushing the state's total 289,912 since the start of the pandemic. There are 4,060 deaths linked to the virus.