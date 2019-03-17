Speaking before a packed Davenport restaurant on Sunday afternoon, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar made her case to be the Democratic nominee for president.
It’s an argument that has two planks: comity, and comedy.
“We have to bridge the divides,” Klobuchar said to around 100 people gathered at Hickory Garden Restaurant, in Davenport. “I’m running for president because what I see right now is communities fractured all over this nation.”
The 58-year-old “senator next door” also believes in the power of levity. Throughout her 40-minute stump speech, Klobuchar quipped about everything from the Great White North (“in Minnesota we can see Canada from our porch”) to her setting “an all-time Senate record”: raising $17,000 in campaign funds from ex-boyfriends.
For Klobuchar, the positive tone is more than Midwestern charm. It’s part of an effort to win over voters.
“I don’t want to hear that we can’t win in the Midwest,” she said about Democrats. “We can win, and the first thing we need is an optimistic economic agenda.”
Klobuchar, who is considered a political moderate, has served in the U.S. Senate since 2006. She has won reelection twice, including last November by 24 percentage points.
On Sunday in Davenport, voters praised Klobuchar’s centrism.
“I like her middle-of-the-road approach,” said Peggy Krzmarzick, of Davenport, who said she “never” attends political events but came to see Klobuchar at the urging of her sister-in-law. “She’s willing to work across the aisle. It’s not about her; it’s about the country.”
Other Iowans said Klobuchar came across as both brainy and friendly: a wonkish professor with the good-humor of a teacher.
“I’m looking for someone to bring kindness back,” said Terri Barnes, of Bettendorf, who was also attending her first caucus-related event of the year. “We’re all very tired of negativity. We’re all on the same team here. We’re all human beings.”
In Davenport, Klobuchar focused on her policy platform: universal healthcare, free community college, an end to rising prescription drug prices, infrastructure improvement, a constitutional amendment overturning the effects of the landmark Supreme Court case Citizens United, and a robust campaign to curtail the power of monopolies.
Klobuchar, who has degrees from Yale and the University of Chicago Law School, spoke at length about the history of the labor movement in the United States. She praised Iowa for its historical leadership against monopolies, which dates back more than a century.
“You have this rich history of taking on monopolies,” Klobuchar said. “We are now quickly approaching a new Gilded Age. . . .When you ask why insulin prices went up, it’s because there was not enough competition.”
Klobuchar visited the Hawkeye State last month, days after kicking off her campaign amid a Minneapolis snowstorm. (“You don’t look the same without three feet of snow on your head,” she joked about what one voter told her on Sunday.) This weekend Klobuchar stumped in Waterloo for Eric Giddens, the Democratic nominee in the Tuesday special election for state Senate, and marched in the Cedar Rapids St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Klobuchar has drawn criticism in the national media from former staffers over alleged mistreatment. But on Sunday voters at Hickory Garden downplayed the issue, saying that the accusations come from Klobuchar’s high standards, which they said she has owned.
“I work really hard to get things done,” Klobuchar said, citing a recent Vanderbilt University study that ranked her the most effective Democratic senator in the last Congress. “We need that attitude right now because people have lost trust in government, and they want to put someone in there who has that as their No.1 priority.”