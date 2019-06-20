ROCK ISLAND — The former St. Joseph the Worker House in Rock Island has a new name: QC Haven of Hope.
Its mission, however, remains unchanged: Helping women and their families. The facility in the Broadway District opened in 1985 to help homeless women and children, younger than 18, secure immediate needs of housing, employment, drug/alcohol rehabilitation and case management.
On Thursday afternoon, under a banner blue sky, the rechristened QC Haven of Hope held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the name change. Among the 40-person crowd were volunteers, staff, board members, neighborhood residents and city officials.
“The [new] name fits the organization and its mission very well,” Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said in a brief speech at the ceremony. “The Quad-Cities can really use the help.”
“We’ve been an emergency shelter since 1985, so our primary goal is to assist guests in finding permanent housing as quickly as possible,” said Angie Bloomfield, executive director. Sister Bobbi Bussan, of the Sisters of St. Benedict, ran it for a time. Since she was in a religious order, people assumed the church supported the facility, Bloomfield said. But that isn't the case. They rely on donations and grants.
At the Thursday ribbon-cutting, Bloomfield thanked the staff, board and community for the support and service. “We are silently changing lives," she said.
Lisa begins a new life
Her name isn’t really Lisa, but that’s what she has asked to be called. She was crying and scared when she arrived at the Rock Island shelter, with two black eyes and a broken nose. She cries again when she talks about her past.
“It makes me cry to talk about it,” she said.
She used alcohol to cope, she said. On the day she was interviewed, she was 46 days sober.
QC Haven of Hope staff, she said, “reached out beyond what anyone else could ever do for any woman in such pains as I was in,” Lisa said. “They said ‘Look inside yourself. Do you think you need help?’
“And they said, ‘We’re going to help you.’”
“It was wonderful, the support they gave me,” she said. “Whatever happens, good or bad, they’re there for you. Addicts, alcoholic, battered, mentally disturbed, they help them all.”
Originally from Chicago, Lisa had been in another shelter in Chicago and returned to her abuser. “I would rather have lived with my abuser than the shelter, the way they ran it,” she said.
Additionally, she held down a lot of jobs, including working in a housekeeping department for a hospital and various factories. “Ain’t nothing I can’t do if I put my mind to it,” said Lisa, who would like to go back to school and learn about computer technology.
“Angie Bloomfield and Noca Adams are literal lifesavers. This is the best program, the most supportive program ever," said another client, who asked to be called Blossom, in an email. "They are the directors, our confidantes, our counselors, our friends."
She said the facility took her in, along with her 16-year-old son, “when we had nowhere else to go.”
“They gave us shelter, mental support, the feeling that we were/are safe and cared for,” Blossom said. “It is our time, because of their support and their pushing me to be the best person/mother I could be, that we are able to spread our wings and move into our own place this coming week.
“I sincerely could not have come this far without their love and support. I will forever volunteer here. I will forever be so very grateful for this program.”
‘We’re always at capacity’
“We’re at capacity now. We’re always at capacity,” Bloomfield said, adding they have served 101 people since she began in 2018. “The beds are full as soon as they’re empty. A lot of times we have someone transition into a place of their own and that afternoon we’re moving someone new into their room. It’s constant turnaround.”
In June, the waiting list was 35 families, including some single women, some women with children and some generational families that include a grandmother, mother and children. “They make up every demographic,” Bloomfield said.
The facility does not serve men. “We want to purchase a second property for dads with children,” she said. “That is a population that suffers.”
“I get phone calls every day – sometimes fathers with children. And he can’t get any shelter because he’s a man,” said resident care coordinator Noca Adams.
Bloomfield develops an individual care plan for each person. Maybe they need mental-health medications or counseling. First, they get some sleep, a shower or a hot meal. “After that, we start picking up the pieces,” she said. “Each gets a physical. They get an eye exam, they get a dental screening.”
Most people experiencing homelessness suffer mental illness and medicate with substances. Bloomfield and her staff help clients connect with walk-in clinics at Vera French and Robert Young, Davenport.
Part of the problem for those who have difficulty finding shelter is the scarcity of affordable housing. “You can’t work for $8.25 an hour and pay $700 or $800 a month rent. It’s not possible,” she said.
“A lot of people I run into think they (people experiencing homelessness) get all kinds of government assistance,” she said. “But every dollar you make in cash they take away from your benefits.”
Families help families
When grant season comes along, Bloomfield sees little of her family: The QC Haven of Hope functions entirely on grant money and donations.
“That’s a sacrifice I have to make during the grant season,” she said. “It’s hard on my own family, including my 3-year-old son. A couple of my kids are older, so they’re able to grasp it. My older kids and my husband volunteer at the shelter. They understand they have to help with fund-raising.”
The facility, once a large single-family home, has been renovated, mostly by volunteers. In 2018, the facility earned a Lowe’s Heroes award for renovation.
“Lowe’s did a ton of work inside the house,” Bloomfield said, adding "Lowe’s Heroes” are comprised of volunteers that include tradespeople. Along with dedicated staff and volunteers, she said her board of directors includes mostly “hands-on people. They don’t necessarily come and plant flowers but they do a lot of other things — social worker, marketing specialist, retired maintenance person."
“All of my board members bring something special to the table,” Bloomfield said. “I’m so very blessed to have all that talent around my table.”
Board members were present at Thursday's ribbon-cutting, meeting organization staff and affiliates.
“These are women and families that just need a helping hand, and once they get that hand, those resources, they become functioning members of the community and actually strengthen the community,” said Rita Hart, board member. “This is a positive for everybody. It’s a win-win for [the women assisted], and a win-win for the community.”
Bloomfield said that the house has not faced “not-in-my-backyard” (NIMBY) concerns from the Broadway District community, which “has been very supportive of us.”
Of the people who were assisted at QC Haven of Hope since Bloomfield took over, about 70 percent of those now live in independent living in one way or another. “Most of them are getting Section 8 or in low-income housing, or one moved in with a sister and they share daycare responsibilities.”
The majority have gone into some sort of independent living, she said.
“We tell them: Open your wings and fly,” Adams said.
Reporter Graham Ambrose contributed to this story.