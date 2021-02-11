'I'm ashamed of this bill': Davenport residents react to Iowa legislator's effort to ban The 1619 Project

"And I think there's the immediate context of a kind of war on public schools in this state. We are seeing more public money moving to private schools. Public schools are already under fire and now we have this bill. I'm sorry. This is horrifying — because it feels like we are moving backward."

Natasha Waite has been a teacher in the Davenport School District for 15 years — all at Sudlow Intermediate. Just this week she started conversations with eighth-grade students about upcoming Civil Rights lessons that include discussion of the Little Rock Nine.

"We should be well past knowing that there are times when we will hear facts that might make us uncomfortable," Waite said. "You want to erase Black voices? Essentially banning The 1619 Project from public schools is a good place to start.

Waite said she had a broader problem with Wheeler and his bill.

"Does Wheeler or any politician telling schools what to teach or how to teach ever go and talk to students?" Waite asked. "Why not ask students about the voices they want to hear. Why not ask them about what challenges them, or what gives them a better idea about living and learning?"

Like Peacock and Thede, Waite said she is angry.