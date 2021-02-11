'I'm ashamed of this bill': Davenport residents react to Iowa legislator's effort to ban The 1619 Project

Patrick Peacock refused to apologize for his anger. And he wasn't alone this week.
An alderman who represents people living in Davenport's Seventh Ward, Peacock spared some time Wednesday to talk about a bill moving through the Iowa legislature that would take away portions of state funding from a wide range of public educational institutions if curriculum from The 1619 Project is used in classes.
The 1619 Project examines the origins of slavery, its legacy, and the some of the exploitation embedded in institutions most Americans take for granted. It was developed by New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Waterloo native.
Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for her essays stemming from the project.
"This bill sends a message to every Black resident of Iowa," Peacock said. "That message is very clear and it says 'We will hold the line against diversity.'
"Let's not be foolish about this. Iowa is good if you want to come here and work. Iowa's good if you want to come here and — I hate saying this, but I'm going to — play some sports for their schools. Iowa's good with Black people — unless you come here and try to talk about your culture or your history."
The bill, House File 222, sponsored by Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, is similar to measures introduced in Arkansas, Mississippi and other states. Wheeler and other elected officials claim the project misrepresents U.S history. The bill passed out of the three-member education subcommittee and is now eligible for consideration by the Iowa house's education committee.
Wheeler is vocal about his political ideology and legislative goals on social media platforms like Facebook. He also wrote an op-ed piece for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids defending the bill.
In that piece, Wheeler said: "(The 1619 Project) viciously attacks our founding in a way we have never seen. And it does so not for a conversation on history but rather to make a case for why we need to pass all the Marxist garbage the radical left is pushing around the country.
"It’s not history, it’s politics."
During a subcommittee hearing Tuesday at the Iowa Capitol, Wheeler assigned motivation to the “1619 Project,” claiming it seeks to “tear down America,” and labeled it “leftist political propaganda masquerading as history” that “turns fourth-graders into activists for leftist policies.”
Phyllis Thede is the Democrat from Bettendorf who represents the residents for the 93rd District. She said Wheeler's bill can be seen in a number of broader contexts.
"First, we have to realize how slavery has been taught in public schools," Thede said. "You have to look at the impact of the 'Lost Cause' idea and how it was promoted by the Daughters of the Confederacy. There was an effort to simply whitewash slavery, present the Civil War as a great cause for state's rights and the culture of white southern landholders and slave owners. History like The 1619 Project is an answer to history that has excused slavery.
"And I think there's the immediate context of a kind of war on public schools in this state. We are seeing more public money moving to private schools. Public schools are already under fire and now we have this bill. I'm sorry. This is horrifying — because it feels like we are moving backward."
Natasha Waite has been a teacher in the Davenport School District for 15 years — all at Sudlow Intermediate. Just this week she started conversations with eighth-grade students about upcoming Civil Rights lessons that include discussion of the Little Rock Nine.
"We should be well past knowing that there are times when we will hear facts that might make us uncomfortable," Waite said. "You want to erase Black voices? Essentially banning The 1619 Project from public schools is a good place to start.
Waite said she had a broader problem with Wheeler and his bill.
"Does Wheeler or any politician telling schools what to teach or how to teach ever go and talk to students?" Waite asked. "Why not ask students about the voices they want to hear. Why not ask them about what challenges them, or what gives them a better idea about living and learning?"
Like Peacock and Thede, Waite said she is angry.
Lori Janke has a daughter who graduated from Davenport schools — and three other daughters in the city's school district. She said she started learning about inequality when the Davenport School District was audited because of its unequal treatment of Black and disabled students.
"You didn't have to look very far to see inequality in the treatment of students of color," Janke said. "This is another way to discourage curiosity. And it isn't just about what Black students might learn.
"This bill is about the fear of what white students might learn. It's the fear white kids will start thinking about inequality. I'm ashamed of this bill. We can be better."
Dr. Sarah Eikleberry teaches kinesiology and woman's studies at St. Ambrose University. She has long studied history and the intersection of under-represented people with our cultural institutions.
Eikleberry said Wheeler's bill denies the fact history is what she called "a process."
"When there was the threat to remove funds, I was surprised," Eikleberry said. "And I was deeply embarrassed. An Iowa native won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the project.
"It is disappointing and, frankly, intellectually bankrupt to willfully reject the notion that teaching about our nation's past must include a variety of lenses and perspectives. When we hear other voices, we have a broader understanding of what history means from different viewpoints."
Eikleberry offered some more context.
"I grew up in Alabama and I attended Alabama public schools," she said. "There were no lessons on slavery. We studied the Civil War, but we never learned about slavery."
In public posts, Wheeler has drawn a clear line linking The 1619 Project to an "attack on American Patriots" and as part of a "Leftist agenda."
Peacock said those kind of words are proof of people "terrified" of a changing America. And the source of his anger.
"Patriots? I served 20 years in the United States Army," Peacock said. "This country will never heal itself until it deals with the elephant in the room.
"That project is frank discussion of slavery. And it offers a history before slavery. The history of Black Americans doesn't start with slavery and end with the Civil Rights movement and everyone feeling better. This county is changing. It's browning. And some people have to hold the line. They have to take 'their country' back. That's the motivation for this bill."