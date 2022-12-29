'I'm stuck': Davenport man faces uncertain future after apartment fire

Terry Goings had a safe, warm place to live.

A 54-year-old who has battled kidney disease for over a decade, Goings called the apartments at 1650 W. 42nd St. in Davenport home for the better part of the past five years. That all changed last Friday after a fire swept through two apartments in the building.

Goings and other residents counted themselves as lucky, as one person died and another was critically injured in the blaze. Smoke and fire damage, however, left every resident of the three-story, 14-apartment complex without a home for the holidays and the foreseeable future.

Goings and a number of those who lived in the building face the real prospect of being without a home. Some have gone to family or friends, sleeping on couches and floors. Goings doesn’t have those options.

A representative from Property Managers Inc., which owns the complex Goings lives in, said there was no timetable for residents to return to the building. Goings said he was later told it would be at least “a week, maybe two weeks” before he could return.

Goings has been staying at the Casa Loma, a clean, inexpensive hotel just off North Brady Street that smells of cut lumber and offers its guests fresh fruit and assorted danish. The hotel’s owner learned of Goings’ plight and even cut the cost of a few nights’ stay to help him.

The Salvation Army helped with a few nights. His friend, Casondra Hoon, paid for another two nights. As of Wednesday, Goings had two more nights left at Casa Loma. By Friday he will be out of funds and will have nowhere to go.

“I was told that they could find space for me at Humility of Mary (a shelter in Davenport), but that makes me really nervous,” Goings said Wednesday. “I’ve been on dialysis for 13 years now. I can’t get sick.

“And if I do get sick, I can’t go to dialysis. So I’m stuck. And it’s really starting to wear me out.”

Property Managers Inc. offered Goings his security deposit back if he wanted to move out of the building. Because his rent is paid out of his Social Security disability check, he does not have the extra money it takes to find another apartment, restart electric service and pay moving expenses.

“I can’t just pack up,” he said. I don’t have the money to just go out and start over. There is no way I can do that.”

Hoon said she had never seen her friend so stressed out. She helps care for Goings and has done her best to help make the endless phone calls that need to be made when seeking the help of others.

“Terry has no kids. He has no family — and that has counted against him,” Hoon said. “It’s hard for a single male to find a spot somewhere or get help.”

Goings was contacted Wednesday by Community Services, and he said he thought they might be able to help him find some kind of place to stay.

“I don’t have a lot of options,” he said. “If I can get back in my apartment, that’s what I will have to do. But the problem is what can I do, where can I go, until I can get back in there?”

Goings is thankful for the help he has received, Hoon said. And he knows people are grieving because of the tragic fire.

“He is happy to be OK,” Hoon said. “But how long is he going to be OK? If he can’t find a place to stay, he is going to be out. He will miss more dialysis, and he will get sick.

“I’m really concerned for Terry.”

With Hoon’s help, Goings set up a GoFundMe account to help him pay for the cost of housing until he can return to his apartment. You can find that at: https://gofund.me/d74ea7d2