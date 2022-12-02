'I'm surprised no one has died': Speeding on Emeis Park Drive raises residents' concerns

Emeis Park Drive is a roughly half-mile stretch of two-lane blacktop that runs between West Central Park Avenue and West Locust Street.

Legend has it that when the land was donated for Davenport's Emeis Park and the adjacent golf course, the narrow road was intended only to give park visitors a way to reach the two parking lots.

The posted speed limit on Emeis Park Drive is, was, and always has been 15 mph. But the people who live in the neighborhoods near it tell a different story.

Neighbors recounted times when vehicles were traveling well over 40 or 50 mph before reaching one of the road's three speed humps. Others say they no longer allow their children to ride bikes on the road. And a number of people whose back yards look onto the road claim semis and other heavy trucks use Emeis Park Drive as a cut-through from West Central Park Avenue to Losey Street.

One of those residents is Neil Johnson. A 64-year-old retiree who lives in the cul-de-sac called Blanchard Court, Johnson is rallying his neighbors to demand the city enforce the speed limit posted on Emeis Park Drive.

Ultimately, Johnson and a number of other residents would like the road divided, essentially offering access to the parking lots from West Central Park Avenue and West Losey Street, but closing the road to through traffic.

The road's closure to through traffic may be closer than Johnson knows. Ward 1 Alderman Rick Dunn said he plans to hold a meeting for those who live near the park and said he would like to see the road closed to all but those using the parking lots.

One Man's Crusade

Johnson moved to the tidy two-story on Blanchard Court 15 years ago and added an all-season sunroom to the back of the house a few years ago. From his couch or either of two comfy chairs, he can look out on his back yard and Emeis Park Drive.

"I went to the city with my plans before I did one thing. I got everything checked out with zoning at the city," Johnson said. "I made sure everything was up to code and approved. I didn't take any short cuts."

He now is tired of the short cut behind his yard. A stickler for details with a mind for numbers, he knows the amount of traffic that makes use of Emeis Park Drive.

"A little over a year ago, myself and a few other people went to the city council, and we spoke out about the traffic," Johnson said. "Honestly, I don't think anyone besides Rick Dunn really understood what is going on on that road.

"Anyway, the city came out and installed a traffic counter that kept track of the number of cars and logged the speeds the cars and trucks were traveling. I think the city was shocked at what they found."

Johnson produced a piece of paper on which he recorded the numbers given to him after the city's traffic study. According to his recounting, an average of well over 1,200 vehicles travel Emeis Park Drive every day. Of those, 1,140 travel over the posted speed limit of 15 mph.

The numbers didn't stop there. Of the roughly 1,200 cars using the road on a daily basis, 85% clocked an average speed of 31 mph before reaching a speed hump.

Dunn confirmed the study was conducted and said he wasn't surprised by the numbers. City of Davenport traffic engineer Gary Statz also confirmed the study was conducted and said he supplied Johnson with the numbers.

"I'm waiting for someone to get hit — a kid, someone walking their dog, someone jogging. I've watched one car pass another on that road, just flying through there," Johnson said. "And I am fed up with it. The city has said something will be done, but nothing has been done.

"I'm not asking for special treatment. The main thing I want is the speed limit enforced. That is a public park and the road is there for access to the park. There are no houses on that street, no traffic lights. It was not designed as a through street for regular traffic."

Not Alone

Johnson isn't the only voice asking for something to be done about Emeis Park Drive.

Denise Coiner has lived on Oklahoma Avenue since 1976. Her street borders the western edge of the park and the golf course, but she uses Emeis Park Drive as a place to walk her dogs.

"It's really become dangerous out there on Emeis Park Drive," the 77-year-old Coiner said. "The speeding, well, the speeding is just out of control. And on my walk last night, two semis went past.

"Nobody does the speed limit. I think most people think it is just another road."

Coiner remembers when Rozanna Moritz served as Ward 1 alderman and talked about closing Emeis Park Drive to through traffic.

"From what I heard at the time, the Emeis family, who donated the land, wanted an access road to the park," Coiner said. "It was never meant to be a road for regular car and truck traffic."

Tom Carnahan has lived on Emerald Drive, on the eastern side of Emeis Park and its road, since 1996. He'll be 75 in January and, like Coiner, said he doesn't think Emeis Park Drive was ever intended to be more than "an alley."

"We have been asking for years for something to be done about the road," Carnahan said. "The police have come out four times and monitored the traffic, but they can't permanently have officers there.

"But I will say this: If you can't patrol the area, shut it down. Make it so there is access to the parking lots, but shut down that road as a through road. Just close it.

"I'm gonna be honest: I'm surprised no one has died. I'm serious. Someone is going to get hit. Are we all going to wait until someone is killed?"

A Solution?

Johnson, Coiner and Carnahan credited Dunn with getting the speed humps installed on Emeis Park Drive. All three said the alderman is sympathetic to their concerns.

Dunn echoed many residents when he talked about the road, the park and the situation created by speeding cars.

"I have said for a long time that the lack of the ability to enforce the speed limit has created a dangerous situation," Dunn said. "Frankly, I'm surprised no one has been killed.

"I think the solution is to close the road to through traffic. And that's what I'm going to propose."

Dunn said he plans to hold a public meeting for people who live near the park to outline his proposal.

"That is my plan, to get that road closed so people can walk safely on it and play safely in the park. I'm not sure how popular it will be," Dunn said. "I'm just one council member. It will have to be a matter that the council votes on."

Trisha Moses with the city's public works office confirmed the city council can vote to vacate the right of way on a road like Emeis Park Drive, shutting it down as a through street.

"The council would vote on it and the department of public works would help with developing a plan for vacating the right of way," she said.

No specific timeline has been identified.