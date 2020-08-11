In the aftermath of storm in the Quad-Cities, a tree dump is good thing

Sonny Turner didn't say much Tuesday morning. He was down to the serious business of fishing for Rock River big cat nestled near the Steel Dam.

"I fish here all the time," said Turner, 74, as he stood on the U.S. 67 bridge between Milan and Rock Island. "Get catfish as big as five or six pounds sometimes. You can get them big out of the water here."

Turner stared at the brown water roiling white froth over the dam and contemplated Monday's powerful winds that blew through the Quad-Cities.

"I didn't have it too bad," Turner said. "I was without power for about three hours. Not like some people. Some are still without power. But I did have a few tree limbs to pick up. Nothing too big, though."

Trent Howard drove a trailer stacked with storm debris past Turner while he fished Tuesday morning. The 19-year-old pulled into QC Mulch Depot just before noon and played the friendly neighbor by helping Sidney Masengarb and Nick Anthony unload their pick-up truck.

“I work for my dad, James Howard,” Howard said. “He owns Advantage Lanscape out of Milan.

“There were a lot of trees knocked down. That’s for sure. We worked until about 7 last night and we were back at it around 8 this morning. Early. But not too early.”