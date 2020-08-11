In the aftermath of storm in the Quad-Cities, a tree dump is good thing

Sonny Turner didn't say much Tuesday morning. He was down to the serious business of fishing for Rock River big cat nestled near the Steel Dam.
"I fish here all the time," said Turner, 74, as he stood on the U.S. 67 bridge between Milan and Rock Island. "Get catfish as big as five or six pounds sometimes. You can get them big out of the water here."
Turner stared at the brown water roiling white froth over the dam and contemplated Monday's powerful winds that blew through the Quad-Cities.
"I didn't have it too bad," Turner said. "I was without power for about three hours. Not like some people. Some are still without power. But I did have a few tree limbs to pick up. Nothing too big, though."
Trent Howard drove a trailer stacked with storm debris past Turner while he fished Tuesday morning. The 19-year-old pulled into QC Mulch Depot just before noon and played the friendly neighbor by helping Sidney Masengarb and Nick Anthony unload their pick-up truck.
“I work for my dad, James Howard,” Howard said. “He owns Advantage Lanscape out of Milan.
“There were a lot of trees knocked down. That’s for sure. We worked until about 7 last night and we were back at it around 8 this morning. Early. But not too early.”
Cameron Dowd, the owner of 4CSons Landscaping of Rock Island, said he had no time for any breaks. He and employee Joel Rodriguez pitched their tree debris fast and headed out.
“It’s been non-stop all day today,” Dowd said. “I gotta get as much here as I can before the day ends.”
Howard, Dowd and the duo of Masengarb and Anthony were in the middle of a long procession of pick-up trucks, dump trucks and trucks hauling trailers stuffed with branches big and small. Located behind Raney Tree Care at 3100 48th Ave., Moline, The Depot’s landscape is mounds of mulch and piles of waiting-to-be chipped portions of trees.
The smell of the freshly cut wood made a deep breath worthwhile.
“It does smell good here,” said Mark Carlson, who spends most of his days working for Blaze Restoration. “I like coming here. People should realize they can come here and drop off tree limbs and trunks for free. No charge.
“I think it’s better than dropping the stuff off in ravine somewhere or burning it. And I like joking around with Lonnie.
Carlson pointed to 17-year QC Mulch Depot employee Lonnie Mosher. At the start of the rush Mosher drove a Case 321 around the growing mountain of tree debris, first using it as a kind of mega-fork lift before adding a bulldozer blade.
One of the trees Mosher piled into the mountain came from the yard of Masegarb and Anthony. The young couple said they lost the shade tree of their still-new house near the corner of 53rd Street and 10th Avenue.
“We were just looking at that — we closed on this house one year ago tomorrow (Wednesday),” Masengarb said. “So we got a clean-up for our one-year anniversary.”
Anthony said the tree “split in half” and required two things the couple does not possess.
“Nick’s dad loaned us the truck to load up,” Masengarb said. “And my little old grandpa called me up at 8:25 this morning and said he was coming over with the chainsaw.
“It takes a team to clean-up after a storm like that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!