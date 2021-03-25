Increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations joins Scott County's rising positivity rate

Scott County's seven-day COVID-19 testing positivity rate was on the rise again Thursday, hitting 10%.
After hovering around 4% for much of last week, Scott County's positivity rate reached 9% both Tuesday and Wednesday. The 10% mark reported Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Heath is a reflection of 224 new cases in the county over the last seven days.
The positivity rate in Iowa continued its incremental rise, hitting 4.8% Thursday after increasing from 4.4% on Tuesday to 4.6% Wednesday.
While health officials in Illinois have not updated Rock Island County's positivity rate, the Rock Island County Health Department plans to address the issue of rising cases Friday during a press briefing at the Camden Centre in Milan.
Perhaps more startling than Scott County's positivity rate is the rise in hospitalizations across the Quad-Cities.
After reporting six COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Genesis Health System said 17 people are hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus. Genesis provides care in Davenport, Milan, Aledo and DeWitt.
The number of COVID-19 patients reported by the Rock Island County Health Department has remained more stable. Officials said 13 county residents are hospitalized with the virus. That number has hovered between 11 and 15 for the better part of two weeks.
A Q-C death and new cases
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one COVID-19-related death in Scott County Thursday. A total of 225 deaths in the county have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Rock Island County health officials reported 29 new cases Thursday, as the county's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic increased to 13,288.
Rock Island County's death toll remained 306.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 34 new cases Thursday in Scott County, and a total of 18,946 cases since last March.
Vaccination clinic for residents of Henry and Stark counties
The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management announced online registration system for First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Thru Clinics will open up again on the morning of Friday, March 26.
The clinic to be held Friday, April 2.
Residents of Henry and Stark counties can sign up for vaccination by:
- Visiting www.henrystarkhealth.com
- Click on any of the Date & Time Links based on your preference.
- Fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Form. You must fill out separate forms for each person wanting the shot.
Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the first-dose clinic. Those eligible include Henry County and Stark County residents age 65 and over, those in Phase 1B+ which include those under 65 years with co-morbidities; and remaining healthcare (1A) and essential workers (1B) who have not been vaccinated, to seek vaccination.
Those without internet access or Spanish speaking can register by calling the Henry and Stark County Health Department at (309) 852-7242, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.