Increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations joins Scott County's rising positivity rate

Scott County's seven-day COVID-19 testing positivity rate was on the rise again Thursday, hitting 10%.

After hovering around 4% for much of last week, Scott County's positivity rate reached 9% both Tuesday and Wednesday. The 10% mark reported Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Heath is a reflection of 224 new cases in the county over the last seven days.

The positivity rate in Iowa continued its incremental rise, hitting 4.8% Thursday after increasing from 4.4% on Tuesday to 4.6% Wednesday.

While health officials in Illinois have not updated Rock Island County's positivity rate, the Rock Island County Health Department plans to address the issue of rising cases Friday during a press briefing at the Camden Centre in Milan.

Perhaps more startling than Scott County's positivity rate is the rise in hospitalizations across the Quad-Cities.

After reporting six COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Genesis Health System said 17 people are hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus. Genesis provides care in Davenport, Milan, Aledo and DeWitt.