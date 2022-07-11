Inflation is causing more Quad-City residents to rely on food pantries

It's a chicken-and-egg problem: More Quad-City residents are relying on food pantries as inflation rises and it becomes harder to put food on the table. But inflation is also causing fewer people to donate food.

The NorthPark and SouthPark food pantries, fueled by the River Bend Food Bank, have seen a 60% increase in need compared to the year before.

"There was still a need in recent years, said Jenny Colvin, a manager, "but it was not as significant as it was now.

"Donations have gone down as well, because a lot of our donations come from retailers and manufacturing partners," she said. "In the stores, they have less food on the shelves, so they have less to donate to us. That trickle-down effect then translates to less food in our food bank."

Nationally, the prices of groceries have increased drastically. According to CNBC, the price of fresh fruit has risen 10% and the cost of fresh vegetables by nearly 6%.

A reduction in SNAP benefits and increased costs in gas, utilities and the like could also be a reason less people are donating than during a normal year.

"We do still have our support, but it has definitely lessened," she said.

To make up for the lack of donations, Colvin said the bank now has to purchase more food than it ever has before. The bank is able to purchase food at a fraction of the wholesale cost, but Colvin said a 17% jump in price has put yet another strain on the food bank.

With 23 counties to serve between Illinois and Iowa, this is just another roadblock. Supply chain issues have also caused a problem, she said. Food orders are being placed, but not always fulfilled due to suppliers not having the items in stock.

To make up for the lack of donations, Colvin said the bank is now looking at ways to raise more money to pay for the extra food to make up for the extra need. On a typical basis, the warehouse holds about 2 million pounds of food. That's gone in four to five weeks time, she said.

Donations are accepted at anytime, and the pantry is making a conscious effort to have a variety of foods on hand. That includes both perishables, fresh food and culturally relevant selections as well.