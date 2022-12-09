Informational meeting to be held at VA Clinic Monday

The Iowa City Veterans Administration Health Care System will host a PACT (Patient Aligned Care Team) Act Week of Action event at the Quad Cities VA Clinic from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
The purpose is to inform veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned. The event will include a PACT Act presentation to go over the new eligibility and benefits. Local staff will be present to help veterans to apply for benefits, enroll in VA health care and assist with filing claims.
The PACT Act is the largest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in decades. This Week of Action event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related health care and benefits. The Quad Cities VA Clinic is located at 2826 W. Locust Street in Davenport.