Inmates are being moved out of the federal Thomson Prison, but the Bureau of Prisons has not yet said why.

United States Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, released a statement regarding the decision by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Prisons:

“We have been informed by the Department of Justice that Bureau of Prisons (BOP) leadership is taking corrective action to address deeply troubling findings of a recent review of the facility. We were assured by the Attorney General that these changes are temporary and that Thomson will continue to play an important role in the Bureau of Prisons system," they wrote.

No other context was provided. According to the Bureau's website, the penitentiary in Carroll County has 639 inmates — 509 are at the prison and another 130 at its camp.

In an email, BOP spokesperson Scott Taylor said the bureau recently, "identified significant concerns with respect to institutional culture and compliance with BOP policies at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Thomson. We believe these issues are having a detrimental impact on facility operations and the BOP has determined that there is a need for immediate corrective measures."

"Last week, we activated a team to support existing leadership and employees and provide additional presence, assistance, and training at the facility. As we move forward with our core public safety mission and important institution operations, we will be making necessary changes that better align the institution’s operations with agency expectations."

Taylor concluded by saying, although the BOP is considering "a change to the mission at USP Thomson, there is no plan to close the institution."

Jonathan Zumkehr, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 4070, said staff was informed Tuesday morning they no longer will have the special management and reintegration units. Special management was a high-security unit where the "bad apples" were held, he said. It also is where the majority of staffing problems came from, he said.

The reintegration unit was psychology-based and was used to help get inmates back into regular populations.

Zumkehr said staff initially was told no jobs would be lost, but today workers were informed they would be forced to take two weeks of transfer at a time. That could mean working for two weeks at a federal prison in Illinois, or anywhere in the U.S., he said.

Since being notified of the transfers, the union has been contacting legislators and raising concerns. Many have threatened to quit if they are forced to choose between taking care of their children and having a two-week transfer, he said.

"We have a lot of single parents at USP (U.S. Penitentiary) Thomson," he said.

The prison is authorized for 604 staff, he said. Today, it has 250.

While the BOP has said no jobs will be lost, Zumkehr said, staff was told the Bureau will not be rehiring if people quit.

Scrutiny over the long-troubled prison has been brewing for months. In July, Zumkehr called for the immediate removal of Warden Thomas Bergami, citing "an abundance of serious incidents" and the departure of 60 correctional officers under Bergami, who was appointed in March.

"Warden Bergami has failed within his position of trust and has placed the staff, inmates and communities at risk," Zumkehr wrote.