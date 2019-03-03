Reflecting the giving philosophy of one of the country's most famous drummers, many area drummers and friends came out Sunday to Rascals Live to support Jeff Ocheltree in his time of need.
A 72-year-old Davenport native, who's been a big influence in drumming and percussion circles and has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, Ocheltree is battling Stage 4 prostate cancer. Though it's spread to other parts of his body since he was diagnosed last September, he recently found out the cancer is in remission.
Sunday's fundraiser was organized by the new Quad-Cities Louie Bellson Drummer's Collective, a group named in honor of the legendary jazz drummer who grew up in Moline.
“I'm blown away,” Ocheltree said of the packed turnout, which included his 96-year-old mother, who still lives in her own Davenport home. “You never think people have followed your career. It's pretty cool.”
“He makes some of the best drums in the world, and we have one of almost every kind here,” Davenport drummer John Ladson, one of the event organizers, said. “He invented drum teching. We wouldn't sound the way that we sound as drummers if it wasn't for Jeff. This is history, this is a big deal.”
“Jeff, we thank you. Your impact on the industry is legendary,” he added in a speech to the crowd. “It's been unbelievable the support for this gentleman. This is amazing; I've never seen anything like it.”
Earlier, the 45-year-old Ladson said: “Stars from around the world have sent stuff – Journey's stuff is here; Van Halen's stuff is here.”
Items available for sale included a $6,000 set from Cindy Blackman of Santana; an autograph from Carlos Santana; an autographed drum head from Carl Palmer of Emerson Lake & Palmer; an autographed Louie Bellson bass-drum head; a drum from original Santana drummer Michael Shrieve (who played at Woodstock), and more drums, cymbals, sets and autographed memorabilia.
“It's an international event,” Ladson said. “He's worked with everybody, and he's a native of here.”
Ocheltree started his career as technician for drum legend Billy Cobham, with the jazz-rock group Mahavishnu Orchestra, and for John Bonham of Led Zeppelin in the late '70s, and he's worked with some of the most well-known drummers in the world.
He's worked for the Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Supertramp, Journey, Chicago, Boz Scaggs and Chick Corea; was the head tech for Blue Man Group Las Vegas, and worked in recording studios in Vegas. For the past few years, he's worked for Santana, including recording the “Santana IV” double album there, with its original members, released in 2016.
One of his biggest thrills was working with Canadian singer/songwriter Gino Vanelli, he said, recording the 1978 “Brother to Brother” album (which included the hit “I Just Wanna Stop”) and touring with him.
“He was so good — such incredible, well-written music. It was performed by some wonderful musicians,” Ocheltree said. “I got to work with Jethro Tull, Supertramp — their 'Crime of the Century' album (1974). I've been very lucky.”
“I've been following him since I was a kid,” Ladson, who grew up in Canton, Ohio, said. “I would open up magazines and see his drums. I would be like, someday I might be able to own something like that. They're the beautiful-est drums ever made.”
When first playing for the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival, Ladson's landlord knew Ocheltree, and introduced them. “He gives me a drum, the Phantom carbon steel, the one similar to ones I looked at in the magazines,” he recalled. “They're super rare. This is a serious instrument. He was the first one to make this.”
Other snare drums he made with recycled cymbals and another with a bronze shell. “These are rare pieces of artwork,” Ladson said. “No one on earth makes anything like this. This has never been done in history. He's brilliant; he's a genius.”
“These are one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork. This is like a Picasso,” he marveled, noting those were not auctioned Sunday. “To even hold this drum is legendary.” A “Spirit of 2002” snare (made with recycled cymbals for its shell) also is rare, owned by Terry Hanson, another local drummer who attended Sunday. “That is the one I saw when I was a kid, and that changed my life.”
“It looks like a drum shop blew up in here,” organizer Mike Mudd, drummer for Bugeye Sprite, said.
Drummer Greg Hipskind, who directs the QC Rock Academy, said if he could, he'd bid on the Santana Gretsch kit, which started at $2,000. “I have too much autographed memorabilia as it is, I don't do anything with...At the academy, when bands come in, we have all these signed drum heads.”
“Jeff had a vision for making bronze drum shells,” said Ed Clift, of Tampa, Fla., who's known Ocheltree since '76. “It was the first time anyone ever used the sand-casting method for using a drum shell. It was pretty momentous thing to do. It definitely had an impact around the world.”
“It does have a bell-like quality,” he said. “It's ringing, resonant. A shell like that, the rigidity of it is important in tuning the instrument...What makes it so great is the way it makes you feel, that inspires you to play.”
“The big reason his drums sound better is that they're solid shells, with no seam, so it resonates around and not be broken up by the seam that's in most drums,” said retired drummer Ken Brandt of Clinton, who founded the Bellson Collective, which has 140 members. Brandt has played for country music awards shows and toured with Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant, and Travis Tritt.
“People don't understand the talent that's come out of this city, not just Louie,” Brandt said of Bellson, who died 10 years ago at 84. “A lot of them work a full day job and come out on the weekends. This is about all of us, to support each other, lift each other up. That's what the collective is about.”
Josh Duffee, a Davenport drummer and Bellson expert, offered a two-hour tour of Bellson-related Q-C sites as an auction item, and spoke to the crowd about the legendary drummer.
Bellson (who he first met in '96) was well-known for supporting his colleagues. “The drummers have this fraternity to them, that they help one another out,” Duffee said. “It's about supporting one another. There's no animosity. Every drummer admires each other's playing. We don't compete with one another; we support one another.”
Bellson “would have given you the shirt off his back; given you money if you needed it,” he said. The collective plans to meet monthly and sponsor events like clinics or concerts, and donate equipment, also echoing Bellson's generosity, Duffee said.
Supporters of Ocheltree have raised nearly $22,000 toward a $50,000 goal, and you can donate at gofundme.com/jeffocheltree.