The Davenport Police Department said Friday that "no criminal offenses or municipal infractions" apply in the June 23 death of Ruth Morris and the investigation is now closed.
Capt. Jamie Brown said in a media release that all available information, which included follow-up interviews, a scene investigation and review of available CCTV video recordings in the area, were assessed and handed over to the Scott County Attorney's Office and the City of Davenport's Legal Team.
No further information was released Friday.
The 79-year-old Morris died June 23 after being hit by a bicyclist on the Mississippi River Trail on the Davenport riverfront.
One of Morris's sons, Michael Blanchard, was walking with her and said two cyclists were riding too fast when one wiped out.
The spill caused the second cyclist to collide with the first before crashing into his mom. He said the cyclists were using both lanes of the trail. He walked onto it, saw them coming and moved to the side to get out of their way.
Morris' family spoke with the Quad-City Times. The story will be updated.