The Environmental Protection Agency’s release of federal biofuel blending standards drew mixed reactions from agriculture industry officials and Iowa’s political class on Friday. Several officials pointed to the overall level as positive while criticizing the practice of allowing smaller oil refineries to opt out of the requirements.
In a statement, Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley called the increased biofuel requirements “an encouraging development after a year of underwhelming and often disappointing news from EPA.”
“These levels are a promise made by EPA in line with congressional intent and the spirit of the Renewable Fuel Standard law,” he added. “The true test of this promise is with the implementation of the program and how many gallons of biofuels are actually blended.”
The comments stem from a report issued by the EPA announcing next year’s benchmarks under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, which determines the amount of biofuel, including corn-based ethanol, that's blended with gasoline. The EPA’s requirement puts total renewable fuels use for 2019 at nearly 20 billion gallons, with corn-based ethanol making up 15 billion gallons of that figure.
Under President Donald Trump’s administration, an increased number oil refineries have been granted waivers by showing that the regulations would cause economic hardship, a practice that has been heavily criticized by environmental activists, agriculture industry officials and Iowa’s political leaders. Those waivers had previously pointed criticisms from Farm Belt states directly at former EPA director Scott Pruitt, who resigned in June under a cloud of ethics complaints.
Grassley, a frequent critic of Pruitt on renewable fuels issues, added that he was “disappointed the rule didn’t reallocate waived volumes to make up for the damage done by former Administrator Pruitt.” But he said he is “optimistic” about the prospect of revising those exemptions after meeting with Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler this week, saying the change is “long overdue.”
“The handling of these (exemption) applications is ripe for review,” he said. “There’s no good reason oil companies making billions of dollars in profits should be exempted from following the law as passed and intended by Congress.”
Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa made a similar assessment, pointing to the EPA's release as "much-needed transparency and certainty" for farmers while lamenting an "unaddressed" issue of "unprecedented handing out of small refinery waivers." And Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a Republican, offered another criticism of the waivers, saying that reining them in "is necessary to build on the positive momentum" made by Trump's summer announcement to sell 15-percent-ethanol fuel, or E15, year-round.
The federal fuel standard, which became law in 2005 and was expanded in 2007, was made in part with the intention of reducing dependence on foreign oil and providing an outlet for agricultural states to sell more biofuel. But agriculture industry leaders have long complained that waivers for oil refineries dilute the total amount of biofuels in the nation’s overall supply, citing environmental concerns and calling for more investment in rural America's farm economy.
Curt Mether, president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, offered lukewarm praise of the EPA’s announcement, saying his organization is “pleased to see the EPA finalize numbers at the statutory target for corn-based ethanol.” But, he said, Iowa’s corn farmers want to see the EPA “stop granting unnecessary waivers to obligated parties.”
“As corn farmers, we want to ensure the (Renewable Fuel Standard) continues to provide affordable fueling options for consumers, advancing America forward in its goals to be a leader in clean, renewable energy, and we have the ability to do that in America’s heartland,” Mether said in a statement. “Yet, while the farm economy is truly struggling, the EPA continues to hand out … waivers to oil companies making billions in profits in the name of economic hardship.”
Grant Kimberley, executive director of the Iowa Biodiesel Board and Iowa Soybean Association's director of market development, said in a statement the organization appreciates "modest growth" in biodiesel levels, but called it disappointing that "the EPA did nothing to address the high number of small refinery exemptions handed out."
"This undermines the policy, potentially canceling out any growth, and harms the domestic biodiesel industry," Kimberley added." In fact, the agency’s own data show that the retroactive small refinery exemptions reduced demand for biodiesel by more than 300 million gallons in 2018 — the equivalent of the entire state of Iowa’s biodiesel production."