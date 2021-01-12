Iowa and Illinois say next vaccination phase on the horizon, but not here yet

Thoreson said Scott County received 8,950 doses when the vaccine was rolled out for the first phase - and 2,925 doses were set aside for second doses to complete vaccination cycles.

That left 6,025 doses, and according to Iowa officials, 4,615 doses have been administered in Scott County. That leaves 1,410 doses for Phase 1A vaccinations.

"What we know from the state is the goal is start 1B vaccinations Feb. 1," Thoreson said. "So we still have some time before the next effort starts up."

Thoreson stressed all of those who qualify to be vaccinated during Phase 1B will be notified.

"We don't know when we will receive the vaccine and we don't know all details yet on the next phase of the roll-out," Thoreson said. "We are hoping people will be patient with these efforts. There are no sign-up lists. We will inform people as we know."

Phase 1b priority populations in Iowa were more clearly defined by Tuesday's release from the Iowa Department of Public Health: