Iowa and Illinois say next vaccination phase on the horizon, but not here yet

Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill spent Tuesday under the sun at the Greater Quad-Cities Auto Auction in Milan.
The 30-something temperature still provided a chill, but Hill said what she saw while helping administer roughly 500 COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers provided another kind of warmth.
"I saw a few people, after they got their vaccine, raise their arm up out of the car, fist clenched," Hill said. "People were happy to be there. People were talking about how happy they were.
"It was very hopeful. This is still just the beginning to a very long effort to get the people of Rock Island County vaccinated."
Health officials from Rock Island and Scott County said lower new-case numbers is fueling some hope.
Rock Island County reported 40 new cases Tuesday, putting its total since the start of the pandemic at 11,424. Scott County reported 41 new cases, increasing its total to 15,016.
No COVID-19 deaths were reported in either county. Rock Island County's toll is 279, while 156 deaths are linked to the virus in Scott County.
As Rock Island County's vaccination efforts continued Tuesday in Milan, Scott County Health Department Deputy Director Amy Thoreson detailed the status of 1A vaccinations in the county.
Thoreson said Scott County received 8,950 doses when the vaccine was rolled out for the first phase - and 2,925 doses were set aside for second doses to complete vaccination cycles.
That left 6,025 doses, and according to Iowa officials, 4,615 doses have been administered in Scott County. That leaves 1,410 doses for Phase 1A vaccinations.
"What we know from the state is the goal is start 1B vaccinations Feb. 1," Thoreson said. "So we still have some time before the next effort starts up."
Thoreson stressed all of those who qualify to be vaccinated during Phase 1B will be notified.
"We don't know when we will receive the vaccine and we don't know all details yet on the next phase of the roll-out," Thoreson said. "We are hoping people will be patient with these efforts. There are no sign-up lists. We will inform people as we know."
Phase 1b priority populations in Iowa were more clearly defined by Tuesday's release from the Iowa Department of Public Health:
- People who are 75 years old or older, or populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness.
- Individuals with disabilities living in home settings whom are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff, if not otherwise vaccinated under Phase 1a.
- Correctional facility staff and inmates, including state and city or county operated facilities.
- Staff of and individuals living in group settings, not covered by the first two bullets, including shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment centers, and detention centers. College dormitories shall not be included as part of Phase 1B.
- Where public health data indicates outbreaks or clusters of disease among food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers whom work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. For example, working in a meatpacking or manufacturing production line or migrant workers whom live in bunkroom style housing.
- PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers. Sub-prioritization will consider persons who work with younger and at-risk children in care, to better ensure child-well being and mitigate impact to parent workforce.
- First responders like firefighters, police officers, as well as dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers and state legislators and their staffs.
Phase 1B in Illinois is rolling out faster than in Iowa, but state health officials did reaffirm the 1B categories Tuesday.
"We have been getting guidance from the state (Illinois) officials and we know we will let the public know when we have vaccinations available for those in 1B," Hill explained.
Hill said the discrepancy between state vaccination efforts " ... has mostly been caused by a lack of a clear federal response."
Illinois' 1b vaccination plan is very similar to the plan Iowa released Tuesday.
- Residents age 65 or over. The Illinois Department of Public will target people 10 years younger than the recommended age of 75 or older in order to target at-risk ethnic populations.
- Frontline essential workers are the focus of 1B. Illinois officials defined this group as "residents who carry a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of their work duties, often because they are unable to work from home, and/or they must work closely to others without being able to socially distance."
The list of frontline essential workers is more specifically defined as:
- First responders: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers
- Education: Teachers, principals, student support, student aids, day care worker
- Food and agriculture: Processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care
- Manufacturing: Industrial production of good for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufactures
- Corrections workers and inmates: Jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in-person support, inmates
- USPS workers
- Public transit workers: Flight crew, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, para-transit drivers, in-person support, ride sharing services
- Grocery store workers: Baggers, cashiers, stockers, pickup, customer service
- Shelters and day care staff: Homeless shelter, women’s shelter, adult day/drop-in program, sheltered workshop, psycho-social rehab