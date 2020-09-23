Iowa Court of Appeals affirms conviction in shooting death of Jason Blair Roberts

Because there was sufficient evidence Thomas was the shooter, the court found sufficient evidence that Thomas used a firearm and "the jury was free to infer malice aforethought from Thomas's use of a dangerous weapon."

In regards to premeditation, the court found that because the weapon used with a semiautomatic pistol, and that Roberts was shot three times, it required the shooter to pull the trigger and release it with each shot, so the jury could determine Thomas pondered or thought about his conduct before each pull of the trigger.

The court also ruled the district court did not abuse its discretion in admitting evidence and declined to remand to provide Thomas another chance at a fair cross-section claim, affirming the decision.

Martha J. Lucey served as the state appellate defender and Ashley Stewart served as the assistant appellate defender, while Attorney General Thomas J. Miller and Assistant Attorney General Sharon K. Hall served for the appellee.

In a release from Assistant County Attorney Amy DeVine, Roberts was described as "an outstanding member of the community who lost his life, merely because he was trying to be the peacekeeper during a disturbance at a social club.

"In many cases, people choose to not get involved or cooperate with law enforcement because of social pressures of the stigma of being labeled a 'snitch.' That very well could have happened in this case — but people chose to cooperate and provide information because they knew Jason and knew the kind of man he was. They knew that Jason would do the right thing for them, and it drove them to do the right thing for Jason."

