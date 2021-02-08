Iowa Democratic Black Caucus Zoom meeting interrupted by racial slurs, death threats

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gilbraith jotted down three names — Sarah, Jacob, and Mary. She said one of the hecklers used a picture of a WWE wrestler as his or her identity.

"What we heard was just grotesque," Gilbraith said. "The worst part was toward the end of the call.

"Some of the voices said 'You're all going to be dead in five days.' That was very unnerving. I stayed on after the call ended and some of the members were able to get some IP addresses, and Sarah, Jacob and Mary all had last names — but who knows if that's their real identity."

The death threats brought the Zoom meeting to a close.

"I don't know if it was young people — the voices sounded young, but also like they may have been altered," Gilbraith said.

The attack also prompted Gilbraith to postpone Monday's Black History Month celebration and event with Maxine Waters. Gilbraith said she is "looking for ways to institute more security" for the event."