Republicans held on to complete majority control over Iowa state government in Tuesday's midterm elections, leaving the party with the ability to craft policy largely unchecked by Democrats when they return to Des Moines in January.
In the House, Democrats picked up five seats, the largest share of which were in the Des Moines suburbs, but fell far short of the 10 they needed to wrestle the chamber away from Republicans. In the Senate, Republicans not only kept control, a result that was expected, but they added three seats to their already high majority, giving them a 32-18 advantage. And Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds won her first four-year term, becoming the state’s first woman elected as chief executive.
After all the talk about a blue wave election year, Democratic state Sen. Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City answered that question bluntly on Tuesday after he won his reelection bid.
“There was clearly no blue wave,” Bolkcom said. “Campaigns stand or fall on what they talk to voters about. Apparently the governor’s race in Iowa, tax cuts over taking care of people is what won tonight.”
Along the campaign trail, Democratic candidates, many of whom sought office for the first time, pointed to Republicans’ one-party control in Des Moines as having led to conservative policies that were out of touch with most Iowans, warning Republicans would go further if given another two years of total power.
Political insiders say it’s too early to tell if Iowa is destined to shift harder right on social issues like abortion and gun control, as some Democrats warned in their campaigns. Meanwhile, Republican leaders say the decision of the voters validates the job they’ve done over the past two years, especially with respect to their free-market, economy-focused agenda.
“What it tells me is people are happy with what we are doing in Iowa at the state level,” State Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, said. “They like taxes going down, wages going up, and lots of jobs to be found. And they want to see us do more of that.”
Republican House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says “the important part” is that the Republican Party remains in the majority, and as far as state policies are concerned moving forward: “We will caucus and see what is on the minds of Iowans.”
And for her part, Reynolds said Tuesday following her victory that she intends to “represent all Iowans in every single corner of this state,” adding that she invited her Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell, a Des Moines business executive, to “sit down and work together and make sure that we can maybe find some common ground to address some of the issues that were important to the people that he was out there fighting for.”
Only time will tell which policies take front and center in the months to come. But here’s a look at some of the more recent controversial policy issues Iowans might see discussed in their state government down the road, and a reminder of what fueled debate in the run-up to Tuesday's election:
Taxes
Republicans have championed a lower tax rate enacted this year despite protest from Iowa Democrats, who criticized the plan for giving most of the tax relief to the wealthy and corporations. In the Statehouse, Republican leaders are already saying deeper tax cuts could be on the horizon.
The GOP majority caucuses in the Iowa House and Senate plan to hold leadership elections in closed-door meetings Friday. Schneider, the Republican Senate president, said that’s when “we’ll start to put together our agenda for next year.”
Schneider said he expected Republicans would consider changes to Iowa’s corporate income taxes, state tax credits and other ways to move the state up in the national rankings for business competitiveness.
“The fact remains that we still have high income taxes relative to other states,” the Senate president said. “If we want to continue to be competitive and grow our population and grow jobs, then we need to be more competitive when it comes to business climate.”
Democrats have argued that the recent tax cuts and others proposed do too little to help the everyday Iowan — and drain state revenues that could be spent to better Iowa's health care system and schools.
Gun control
Last year, a legislative measure to loosen gun restrictions that was advanced by Republicans failed to pass in the wake of the mass fatal school-shooting in Parkland, Fla., which inspired gun-control movements and legislative actions nationally. Now, some of more conservative measures left on the table after the 2018 legislative session include lessening gun-permit requirements and advancing a constitutional amendment concerning the right of people to keep and bear arms.
Schneider said it is too soon to tell where gun control would fit in at the moment, saying Republican lawmakers are focused on job growth and the economy now.
Abortion
Iowa passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country this year, a party-line policy change made without support from Democrats. The proposed change, now on hold amid a legal challenge brought by abortion-rights advocates, would make it a criminal act to perform an abortion on a woman when a fetal heartbeat is detected at six weeks, long before many women know they are pregnant.
Republicans have painted the decision as a moral one. Pundits have speculated the Legislature could next revisit a “personhood bill” brought up during the last general assembly that would restrict abortions after the point of conception.
Public employee pensions
Democrats campaigned this year on the threat that Republican control could lead to changes being made to the state’s public employee pension system, IPERS. For her part, the governor has dismissed those concerns as election-year “scare tactics,” and Republican leaders have also said they have no plans in the hopper to make changes to the system, which is among the better-funded public pension programs in the country.
Still, Democrats have suggested that those words are hollow, noting recent changes made by the Republicans to reduce the power of public sector unions came with little warning.
Medicaid privatization
Perhaps the most heated debate in the governor's race was Iowa's 2015 shift from state control of its Medicaid program to one now managed by private companies. Republicans argued the switch was necessary because the program was becoming too expensive and the private sector could manage it more affordably. In September, though, data showed expenses growing three times faster under private control than when the state managed the program.
Providers have also complained that insurance companies have been too slow to reimburse doctors and hospitals for their costs under privately-managed Medicaid, a $5 billion health care program for more than 600,000 of the state's disabled and poorest residents. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell had proposed bringing at least some of Iowa's Medicaid recipients back into state-run programs to improve service and bring down costs.
Reynolds has said the current system isn't perfect and she is open to changes, but it's unlikely Medicaid will return to an entirely state-run program with Republicans in power. The governor has pledged to increase penalties for the companies if they fail to make timely payments to providers.