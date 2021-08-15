Iowa’s storyteller anxiously awaits fate of federal funding

The mission of Silos & Smokestacks is to tell the story of Iowa’s heritage through six themes — the fertile land; farmers and families; the changing farm; the science and technology of farming; agribusiness; and politics and policies.

For some venues, affiliation with Silos & Smokestacks is about more than money.

The organization has “never been a huge funding source for us, but agriculture is not a huge part of what we do,” said Jim Miller, vice president of marketing for the National Czech and Slovak Museum. “But we value that partnership.”

The museum received a small grant to help pay for an agricultural intern and another for a technology upgrade during the pandemic, said Miller, who is no relation to Cara Miller of Silos & Smokestacks.

In addition to the funds, he said, the partnership with the other Silos & Smokestacks organizations benefits all the affiliates. “So we certainly hope that it continues at whatever level — whether it's $1,000 or $10,000,” Jim Miller said.

Cara Miller isn’t aware of any opposition to reauthorizing Silos & Smokestacks’ funding. The last reauthorization was in 2013 and Congress at that time acted much earlier in the budget process, she said.