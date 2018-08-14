Tuning into tonight’s episode of “America’s Got Talent”?
Look out for a Quad-City native, who is competing in the live quarterfinals of the reality TV show, airing at 7 p.m. Tuesday on NBC.
Melissa Mooney, who graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2000, is a member of the Angel City Chorale, the Los Angeles-based 160-person choir that’s one of 36 acts competing in the quarterfinal round over three live shows.
During their second appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” that aired in late July, they performed a rendition of “Baba Yetu,” known for serving as the theme song of the video game, “Civilization IV.” The act received a golden buzzer from guest judge Olivia Munn, which sent Angel City Chorale straight to the live show round.
Mooney, who had never watched the show before auditioning, said via email that the experience has, so far, been “awesome."
“We have been so thrilled to spread our joy and message of building community one song at a time — to share music which unites us all,” she said.
Sharing music— and singing — has been Mooney’s passion since she was a little kid.
She was heavily involved in choir during high school and joined the Bootleggers, Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse’s performing wait staff.
Mooney moved away from the Quad-City area to study voice performance at Indiana University and later landed in Los Angeles with a job in the advertising industry.
Still, she worked with a vocal coach, Sue Fink, who founded Angel City Chorale in 1993 and serves as the group’s artistic director.
Fink encouraged Mooney to audition for the choir. And in 2015, after leaving her advertising job, the Bettendorf native did.
“Sue is a powerful force,” Mooney said. “She tells it like it is, but in a hilarious way, and I loved that energy.”
Mooney, who has called L.A. home since 2011, also wanted to join the group, because she “wanted to feel a sense of community” in the big city.
“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell pointed out Mink’s energy, calling the choir director a “Little dynamo,” in response to her brief introduction of the group and their “Baba Yetu” performance.
“I wanted to start something to give back to the community,” Sue Mink said on the show. “We try to represent diversity, different religions, different ages. We’re black, white, rich, poor, gay, straight. Even the Republicans and Democrats can sit next to each other.”
Along with moving on to the semifinals, Mooney said the group, a nonprofit, has other goals for their time on “America’s Got Talent.”
“We’re hoping it leads to more exposure for our philanthropic efforts, that we’re able to raise more for our various causes and that people are inspired to join or form their own community choirs,” she said.
For more information on how to vote for Angel City Chorale following their Tuesday performance, visit www.nbc.com/americas-got-talent.