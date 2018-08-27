CEDAR RAPIDS — Candidates in Iowa’s U.S. House 1st District have agreed to two debates in October.
U.S. Rep. Rod Blum and the Democratic challenger, state Rep. Abby Finkenauer, will meet in two televised debates. The first will be hosted Oct. 7 by KWWL-TV at Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
The second, hosted by KGAN CBS 2 and KXEL Radio, will be Oct. 16 in the CBS 2 studio in Cedar Rapids.
The race is one that political handicappers say is among the seats most likely to flip from Republican to Democratic.
The agreement for two debates follows weeks of back-and-forth between the campaigns. Immediately following her primary election victory in June, Blum challenger Finkenauer to 12 debates.
“Fun. Awesome,” Finkenauer responded.
Monday, Blum, who is seeking a third term representing the 20-county northeast Iowa district, thanked Finkenauer and said he’s looking forward to “debating our policy stances and solutions, as well as comparing and contrasting our records and experience.”
Finkenauer, an Iowa House member for four years, said she is looking forward to “a vigorous debate on issues like increasing wages, making health care more affordable, and rebuilding our infrastructure.”
Blum encouraged Finkenauer to accept more debate invitations that have been extended from communities across the district that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Marshalltown “to allow more Iowans to hear from both candidates on the issues.”
In 2016, Blum challenged Democrat Monica Vernon to 10 debates. They ultimately agreed to one.