A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018:
FEMA REJECTS DISASTER AID APPEAL: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has notified Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office that her appeal for disaster assistance for tornado victims in Marshall and Polk counties has been denied.
In August, Reynolds requested federal Individual Assistance Program be made available to residents and businesses affected by tornadoes on July 19. FEMA denied the request, which Reynolds appealed but was again rejected by FEMA, saying the storm impact was not severe or widespread enough for individual assistance.
President Donald Trump declared Marshall County a presidential disaster in September and Polk County a presidential disaster in August, making public assistance funds available to both counties.
On Monday, members of the Iowa Executive Council voted 3-0 to allocate $277,483 of a $1.05 million state allocation to help repair buildings and infrastructure damaged in the July 19 tornado that hit Marshalltown, Pella and other communities. Federal and state aid totaled $8.2 million, but state officials said damage to buildings and infrastructure in Marshalltown exceeded $30 million — much of which was covered by private insurance.
Council members also approved nearly $1.1 million this fiscal year of a $5.6 million state allocation to 31 Iowa counties hit by storms between June 6 and July 2. Federal and state aid totaled $37.4 million under a presidential disaster declaration.
Also, the council separately approved $535,000 in emergency allocations and reimbursements for repair costs at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa.
STATE REVENUE GROWTH SLOWS: Growth in state tax collections slowed to 1.9 percent in November, but revenue still is running about 6.5 percent higher in the first five months of fiscal 2019 compared to the previous year, according to the monthly report issued by the Legislative Services Agency.
Jeff Robinson, tax analyst with the Legislative Services Agency, said personal and corporate income tax receipts were strong last month with double-digit growth, but that was offset by a decline in sales and use tax collections, lower inheritance tax revenue and a surge in refunds.
Overall, the Revenue Estimating Conference expects Iowa to end the fiscal year next June 30 with a 4.9 percent increase in revenue that will amount to $355.8 million.
State income tax collections have been aided by the reverse effect of Iowa’s federal deductibility law applied to federal tax cuts enacted last February, but that will end after Jan. 1 when state income tax cuts kick in and monthly comparisons will not reflect the federal changes going forward.
IOWA ECONOMIC INDEX DROPS: State officials say the Iowa Leading Indicators Index decreased by two-tenths of 1 percent in October to 108.2.
The index had experienced five consecutive months of no change, remaining at 108.3 in April through August, before September’s increase and October’s decrease.
According to the Iowa Department of Revenue. Four of the eight components contributing positively — diesel fuel consumption, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), the national yield spread and residential building permits.
Negative contributors in October included the Iowa stock market index, the agricultural futures profits index, average manufacturing hours and the new orders index.
The annualized, six-month change measurement decreased slightly in October, marking the fourth time in the last six months it registered in the negative, according to state officials.
Also, with a 0.12 percent increase in October, Iowa’s non-farm employment index has experienced 12 consecutive months of positive growth.
The monthly index report can be found at https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/files/idr/ILII%20October%202018.pdf.
IOWA PART OF SETTLEMENT: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Tuesday that Iowa joined 42 states and the District of Columbia in reaching a $6 million settlement with Encore Capital Group and its subsidiaries, Midland Credit Management and Midland Funding, one of the nation’s largest debt buyers.
Under the agreement, Midland will pay $96,243 to Iowa’s Consumer Education and Litigation Fund and provide protection and forgiveness to affected Iowans.
The settlement resolves the states’ investigation into Midland’s collection and litigation practices.
Much like the conduct witnessed during the mortgage crisis, the agreement settles claims that Midland signed and filed affidavits in state courts in large volumes without verifying the information printed in them, a practice commonly called robo-signing.
As part of the settlement, Midland will eliminate the judgment balances of 97 Iowa consumers and partially reduce balances of 48 more — for a total of $187,503 being forgiven.
The settlement applies to cases where Midland used an affidavit against the consumers in court between 2003 and 2009.
Midland will notify affected consumers by mail of the balance reduction, and no further action is necessary from the consumer. In addition, Midland will set aside $25,000 per state to compensate consumers who may have paid Midland money that the consumer did not owe.
