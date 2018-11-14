IOWA APPEALS JUDGE TO RETIRE: David Danilson of Pleasant Hill, chief judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals, announced Wednesday he plans to retire Jan. 4.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Iowa as a member of the Iowa judiciary for more than 30 years,” said Danilson, who was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in 2009 and plans to continue to serve as a senior judge.
Born in Perry, Danilson was raised on a farm north of Woodward.
He was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in 1999 and selected to serve as chief judge in December 2013.
Under Iowa law, the appeals court vacancy will be filled by the governor’s appointment from a list of three nominees the State Judicial Nominating Commission will submit.
HEIN GETS KEY HOUSE COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENT: House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, announced Wednesday that Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, will serve as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee for the 88th Iowa General Assembly.
Hein has been a member of the House Ways and Means Committee since he was first elected in 2010. He has served as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee since 2015 and was chairman of the Environmental Protection Committee from 2013 to 2015.
IOWA PRISON COSTS DROP: State taxpayers paid an average daily cost of $92.19 to house more than 8,300 inmates in Iowa’s nine prisons during the fiscal year that ended in June 2017, according to a state audit issued Wednesday.
That cost calculated to $33,648 per inmate per year.
The average daily cost was down compared with fiscal 2016, when the average daily cost stood at $95.16, but it was 2.2 percent higher than the $90.18 daily average in fiscal 2013, the report noted.
The average number of inmates increased 1.3 percent over the five- year period, from 8,214 for fiscal 2013 to 8,321 for fiscal 2017.
The state has correctional facilities at Anamosa, Clarinda, Fort Dodge, Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, Newton, Oakdale and Rockwell City to house male inmates at various security risks under the Department of Corrections classification, and one prison to house female inmates in Mitchellville.
GAMING REVENUE DOWN THIS FISCAL YEAR: Revenue has dipped at state-licensed casinos in Iowa in the fiscal year that started July 1.
Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, said net profits at facilities licensed to conduct gambling operations in Iowa were down about 1.8 percent in the first third of the fiscal year.