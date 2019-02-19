A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019:
CAPITOL CAMPAIGN: The caucus campaign trail runs through the Iowa and two Democratic hopefuls, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, paid visits to House and Senate Democratic legislators at the Statehouse on Tuesday.
Delaney, the first Democratic presidential candidate to campaign in all 99 counties since 2008, spoke about his moderate, centrist approach to developing solutions for such issues as health care and climate change.
Gillibrand spoke of her rural upstate New York background as well as health care and the Green New Deal.
Julian Castro, a former Obama Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and San Antonio mayor, will visit the Capitol on Thursday.
GROWING TAX RELIEF: Legislation to extend tax relief to urban gardeners similar to that enjoyed by Iowa’s farmers has been introduced in the Iowa House.
House File 416 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hf416 would create a sales and use tax exemption for the sale or rental price of gardening materials and supplies used in an urban area.
House Agriculture Committee members Rep. Rick Olson, D-Des Moines, sponsored the bill that has been assigned to the Ways and Means Committee.
The legislation covers the price from the sale or rental of garden supplies, implements or seeds used in urban food cultivation.
SORE LOSER LAW: A House State Government subcommittee advanced a bill that would bar someone who loses in their party’s primary election to then run as an independent or as a candidate of another party.
House File 139, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hf139 the so-called sore loser law, prohibits a person who loses a primary election from running for the same office in the general election.
However, subcommittee members indicated that another proposal, House File 335 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF%20335 may be a better way to address the potential problem. It would move the filing deadline for nomination papers of people seeking to be a non-party political organization’s candidate, such as the Libertarian or Green parties, from August to the same day as political party candidates in March.
SCHOOL FUNDING: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed into law a state funding package for public K-12 schools that includes a 2.1 percent boost in general funding.
Reynolds signed the bills during a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda, surrounded by students, teachers and administrators from the North Polk district.
The general funding increase pushes state K-12 general funding to $3.3 billion for the next school year.
The package signed by the governor also includes $19 million to help districts with outsized transportation costs and $2.9 million to help equalize districts that have lower per-pupil spending allowances.
STATE PATROL: Capt. Nathan Fulk has been named the new chief of the Iowa State Patrol.
Fulk, who has already served for 22 years in the Iowa State Patrol, is a native of southeast Iowa and a Marine Corps veteran, according to a state public safety department news release.
When he is sworn in on Friday, Fulk will become the 17th chief of the state patrol.
VACCINATIONS PAUSED: Bills about exemptions from vaccines were “paused” after a Senate subcommittee heard emotional testimony Tuesday.
The bills would create a philosophical exemption from immunizations and provide protections for health facility workers who refuse immunizations. They also would place additional requirements on those providing the immunizations.
An overflow crowd was split about evenly on Senate File 238 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=sf238 and Senate File 239, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SF239 according to Sen. Tom Greene, R-Burlington.
Subcommittee members felt a need for more information.
“I’ve got 45 years in retail pharmacy and can see the advantage of vaccinations,” Greene said.
However, he said there is significant data on adverse reactions to vaccinations to consider. He hopes to continue work on the proposals this session.
