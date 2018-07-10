Patti Robinson of Clinton has been nominated as the Democratic candidate for the Iowa Senate's District 49 seat, the Clinton County Democrats chair announced Tuesday.
Bill Jacobs said Robinson received the nomination "with overwhelming support."
"With a record of working with the local community, she has already proven herself to be a strong and vocal advocate for all Iowans," Jacobs said in a news release. "We are confident she will continue to do the same in the Senate when elected."
The Iowa Democratic Party called for a special convention of district precinct committee officials to replace Sen. Rita Hart on the ballot, after she was chosen to run for Iowa lieutenant governor by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Fred Hubbell. The convention was held Monday.
"I look forward to meeting more members of our community, and working together to find real solutions to real problems Iowa families and children face every day," Robinson said in the release.
District 49 spans all of Clinton County and portions of northern and eastern Scott County, including LeClaire, McCausland, Park View and Princeton.
Chris Cournoyer, the Pleasant Valley School Board president, is the Republican candidate.
"It is time our leaders listen to the concerns of their community about health care, the local economy, jobs and educational opportunities for our children," Robinson added. "We need leaders who will make decisions that prove they care about the average Iowan."
Robinson, an Iowa native, brings more than two decades of experience as a community advocate. She now works at Salvation Army, where she is building its Pathway of Hope case management program. She is a board member of the YWCA in Clinton. She previously worked as a special education associate in Clinton schools and as a Medicaid case manager.