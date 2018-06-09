DES MOINES — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst told reporters on Saturday she believes Democrats’ hopes for a “blue wave’ of victories in November’s mid-term elections may instead turn into “a blue flush.”
“They were talking about a blue wave and then I think it’s kind of went to a blue trickle and it could end up being a blue flush, I don’t know,” the first-term Red Oak Republican said at the start of a 45-mile motorcycle-riding event to raise money for a veterans’ charity and her political campaign.
“I think we are going to do quite well at the federal level,” said Ernst looking ahead to the prospects for the November general election. “I think here in this state we’ve got a phenomenal governor’s race with Gov. Kim Reynolds. She’s going to do wonderful as well.
“So, I don’t think it’s the wave that they thought it would be,” she added. “We’ve got a great economy out there with the tax cuts and jobs act. People are happy and if they’re happy they want to keep those folks in office or get more of like-minded people into place.”
Ernst said she expected to campaign on behalf of close friend and southwest Iowa GOP ally Reynolds in her first statewide election as a gubernatorial candidate.
Reynolds ran in 2010 and 2014 as Gov. Terry Branstad’s lieutenant governor before becoming Iowa’s 43rd governor in May 2017 when Branstad resigned to before President Trump’s U.S. ambassador to China. Reynolds will face Democratic gubernatorial nominee Fred Hubbell in the November general election.
“I hope to be very active with the governor as we’re out campaigning – hopefully do a number of events together,” Ernst told reporters at the launch of Saturday’s Roast & Ride event in which Reynolds and her husband, Kevin, participated. “I would not put the time and energy that I am going to put into this if she were not a great leader. I believe in her. I believe in what she stands for. She is every-day Iowa and that’s what we need in the governor’s mansion.”