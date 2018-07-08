DES MOINES, Iowa — Robert D. Ray, who was Iowa’s 38th governor, has died.
In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Ray’s former chief of staff confirms he had battled Parkinson’s disease and died of natural causes at a retirement community.
Ray was elected governor in 1968 and served 14 total years after being re-elected four times. He also served as CEO of two insurance firms in Iowa and was formerly president of Drake University.
Ray’s former chief of staff David Oman said, “Bob Ray defined the modern era governorship for Iowa and beyond. More importantly, he touched the lives of three generations of Iowans, who respected, trusted and followed his leadership. He will be greatly missed by many; his legacy will extend for decades to come.”