Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 3, 2019 @ 9:11 pm
Alex Heffron and Gary Sloan perform during a Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society Festival on Saturday at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. The event has held near Beiderbecke's grave.
A crowd gathers to hear Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles during the annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society Festival.
Joe Smith, of Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles, performs during the concert at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport.
Decker Babcock, Joe Smith, and Matt Burchard perform during the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society Festival.
Molly Kollier sings during the event.
Joe Smith performs during the annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society Festival.
A “BIX” cutout is seen near a grave during the annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society Festival Saturday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.