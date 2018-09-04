Iowa's Democratic and Republican gubernatorial campaigns each have agreed to three debates. But they’re not the same three debates.
Of the six debates Gov. Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell have agreed to between the two of them, the only one both committed to is Oct. 17 in Sioux City.
Reynolds’ campaign announced Tuesday evening it had agreed to debates Sept. 30 in the Quad-Cities, Oct. 10 in Des Moines and Oct. 17 in Sioux City.
“I look forward to this opportunity to discuss the issues important to Iowans,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I believe these three debates will give Iowans across the state access to a vigorous debate about Iowa’s future. I hope Mr. Hubbell will join me.”
Moments later, the Hubbell campaign announced it agreed to debate Reynolds Oct. 7 in Des Moines, Oct. 10 in Davenport and Oct. 17 in Sioux City. Hubbell also called for the lieutenant governor candidates to debate at a date to be determined.
“We are proud to follow past gubernatorial precedent and agree to three debates for governor as well as one lieutenant governors debate this fall,” Michelle Gajewski, Hubbell’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “Altogether, these debates will take place across the state and ensure every Iowa voter is able to hear directly from all the candidates on the ballot prior to casting their vote.”
How — or if — the campaigns resolve the disagreement remains to be seen.