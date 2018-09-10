Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell have agreed to three debates, the two sides said in an announcement Monday night.
The agreement comes just a week after the two sides issued separate news releases setting out three debates but with different dates for them.
The debates the two sides have agreed to will be in Des Moines, Sioux City and Davenport, the campaigns said Monday.
“We look forward to this opportunity to discuss the issues important to Iowans, and appreciate the invitation from the sponsors,” Reynolds and Hubbell said in a joint statement. Monday night. “With this agreement, Iowans across the state will have access to a vigorous debate about the future of Iowa.”
The first debate will be Oct. 10 from 7-8 p.m. in Des Moines and sponsored by KCCI and the Des Moines Register. The second debate will be 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 17 in Sioux City sponsored by KTIV, KWWL and KTTC.
The third debate will be Oct. 21 from 8-9 a.m. in Davenport, sponsored by KWQC, KCRG and the Quad-City Times.
The debates will not include Jake Porter, the Libertarian candidate for governor. Hubbell had earlier issued a debate challenge that included Porter.