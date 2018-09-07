News and items of interest from the Capitol and across the state for Friday:
WHAT DROUGHT? Drought conditions in Iowa changed, thanks to the wettest August since 2007, according to the latest Water Summary Update.
Iowa received 6.19 inches of rainfall in August, 1.99 inches above the 30-year climatological average.
Northern portions of the state received above normal rainfall, while southern portions received below normal rainfall in the first part of the month, then above average rainfall after that.
As a result, state officials say shallow groundwater conditions improved dramatically in the last two weeks over south central and southeast Iowa.
Streamflow conditions in much of the state remained in the above and much above normal condition.
Many areas have received more than 10 inches of rainfall, but slight drought conditions still exist in Keokuk County and portions of Van Buren, Henry and Des Moines counties in southeast Iowa.
Meanwhile, parts of central, east central and northeast Iowa have dealt with flooding.
Temperatures across the state in August were slightly warmer than average at 72 degrees, about a half of a degree warmer than normal.
MORE DISASTER DECLARATIONS: Gov. Kim Reynolds issued two disaster proclamations on Friday — one for Clinton County in response to severe storms that took place beginning Aug. 28 and a second proclamation for Black Hawk, Franklin, Kossuth and Poweshiek counties in response to severe storms and flooding that began Sept. 2.
The governor’s proclamations allow state resources to be utilized to recover from the effects of this severe weather, and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
The Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.
Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement.
The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
JOBLESS TAX RATE: Iowa Workforce Development officials say the unemployment tax rate table will remain unchanged at 1.25 percent for Iowa employers in 2019.
Accordingly, the state tax rates will be the second lowest allowed by law.
Iowa law requires Iowa Workforce Development establish the tax table to determine the unemployment tax rate for eligible employers each year.
The unemployment insurance rate table formula is primarily based on the state’s trust fund balance, unemployment benefit payment history and covered wage growth.
The formula is designed to enable the trust fund to keep pace with potential liabilities as covered employment and wages grow.
Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend praised the vitality of Iowa’s economy, which has seen continuous low unemployment rates over the past 12 months.
EDUCATORS HONORED: Six Iowa educators have been named state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The three math finalists are Natalie Franke, Brookview Elementary, Waukee; Deborah Little, Denver Elementary, Denver; and Chris Mathews, East Elementary, Ankeny.
The three science finalists are Lisa Chizek, North Tama Elementary, Traer; Katie McGrane, Margaretta Carey Elementary School, Waverly; and Jill Payne, Jefferson Intermediate, Pella.
The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching are the nation’s highest honors for kindergarten through 12th grade math and science teachers.
— Times Bureau