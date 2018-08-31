A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Friday:
SAFE HAVEN BABY: Iowa Department of Human Services officials said Friday it has used the state’s safe haven procedures for the 32nd time.
A boy born Aug. 19 at an Iowa hospital was released to the state agency, DHS officials said. A court hearing to terminate parental rights will be held within a month.
Specific details were withheld to protect the identity of the parents and the child.
Through Iowa’s safe haven law, parents have the option to safely hand over custody of babies 30 days or younger without fear of prosecution for abandonment.
The parent, or an authorized representative, can leave the newborn at a hospital or health care facility and remain anonymous.
The safe haven law was approved in the wake of a high-profile case in 2001 involving a teen mother in Eastern Iowa who killed her home-delivered newborn.
Infants who are safe haven babies are placed with foster or adoptive families.
AGING SURVEY: The Iowa Department on Aging, AARP Iowa and the Older Iowans Legislature are seeking input from Iowans on the biggest challenges to aging in Iowa as they begin to prepare for the next legislative session.
The three organizations are working together to ask residents of all ages what Iowa can do to improve the quality of life for its older population.
A brief online survey is posted on the Department on Aging’s website at iowaaging.gov/content/2018-aging-iowa-survey-discovering-what-matters.
Information gathered from the eight-question survey, which focuses on issues affecting older Iowans and their caregivers, will help inform the groups and elected officials as policy is developed for the legislative session in January.
For those interested in becoming more involved, the survey includes a link to learn more about the Older Iowans Legislature, a statewide, non-partisan organization whose members advocate for legislation that will improve the quality of life for older Iowans.
The survey takes about five minutes to complete and is available online through Sept. 21.
TRUCKERS TO GET REFUNDS: Officials with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office say a Louisiana company has paid $14,850 to refund fees paid by owners of Iowa trucking companies — many of whom thought they were responding to a government agency threatening fines.
The attorney general’s consumer protection division began investigating Compliance Educators LLC after receiving a complaint in April from an Iowa trucker.
In May, the Haughton, Lousiana-based company and its owner, Scott Rister of Flower Mound, Texas, agreed to make the refunds in voluntary compliance with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
The company also paid $7,000 to the state’s consumer fraud enforcement fund and agreed to refrain from doing business in Iowa.
Compliance Educators agreed to provide refunds for 150 transactions of $99 each. The Attorney General’s Office is issuing the refunds to a list of Iowans supplied by the company.
— Times Bureau