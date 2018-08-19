City planners in Eldridge hope to take advantage of a state economic-development program that certifies potential building sites, making them easier to market and develop.
Since its inception in 2012, the Certified Sites program of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, or IEDA, has certified 20 industrial sites across the state.
A certified site tells a prospect that all the due diligence has been performed, including environmental site assessments, wetlands studies, archaeological and historical investigations, soil sampling, title searches and infrastructure planning.
"It's extremely lucrative for companies locating (to have a certified site)," said Amy Kuhlers, the Certified Sites program manager. By choosing a certified site, "They can start digging in and be up and running in six to nine months versus maybe double that time (for a non-certified site)."
The state initially worked with Greenville, S.C.-based McCallum Sweeney Consultants, a leading site locator and consultant, to develop the site certification process and criteria. The first round of certified sites was announced in 2014, with the then 177-acre Eastern Iowa Industrial Center in Davenport included in the second round the next year.
The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park in Clinton is also a certified site. The proposed Anderson 400 Acres in Princeton is in the process of seeking IEDA's new "green" business park certification. Eldridge also hopes to pursue site certification for a future 500-acre industrial site, though it has not formally begun the process.
According to Kuhlers, the three-phase certification process can take as much as two years for a community to complete. It begins with an application or survey and working with the state's third-party site certification consultant. IEDA now works with Quest Site Solutions in Greenville due to a retirement.
"Quest reviews the application to determine if they are eligible to move to the second step," Kuhlers said. The second phase involves preliminary due diligence with an actual site visit by Quest. "They get a report card back on how they did on the site visit," she said.
The third and final phase is the longest step to complete with the site contracting with an engineering firm to do archaeological and site studies. "They really are preparing their parcel to be ready to be project-ready," Kuhlers said.
After the nine-month process, the site can be certified for five years and the state will begin marketing it to prospective developers and site selectors.
Kanan Kappelman, the team leader for IEDA's marketing and communications, said certification is not a competitive process — a site earns it based on their merits. But, she said it does make a community more attractive to prospects.
"We want communities or entities taking the initiative to make sure they are ready," she said. "The goal is to certify as many as we can to show we are definitely open for business."