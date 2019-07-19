The Iowa State Attorney General's office has established a toll-free hotline for survivors of child sex abuse crimes, especially by clergy or spiritual leaders.
This is a step to ensure justice, prevent future abuse and provide the support victims deserve.
Anyone experiencing current or ongoing abuse should call local law enforcement immediately.
To report past sexual abuse, Iowans can call 855-620-7000 to speak with a trained advocate, or they can submit the online form at IowaAttorneyGeneral.gov/Report-Clergy-Sex-Abuse.
In addition, survivors of all types of crime can get free, confidential support and referrals from the Iowa Victim Service Call Center. Call 1-800-770-1650, text “IOWAHELP” to 20121 or go online to SurvivorsHelpline.org for information on services throughout the state.